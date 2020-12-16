N.B. paramedics, nurses and other health-care workers denied time off to get COVID-19 vaccine

Some New Brunswick paramedics, nurses and other health-care workers who were supposed to get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend are now being denied time off to attend their appointments in Miramichi, even though they're among the priority groups.

Front-line health-care workers received an email Dec. 11 inviting them to participate in the province's first immunization clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Dec. 19 and 20.

The deadline was Dec. 14, but it was on a "first-come, first-served basis," said Andrew McLean, president of CUPE Local 4848, which represents about 1,000 paramedics and dispatchers.

So the paramedics who were interested signed up quickly and as soon as they had a confirmed appointment, if it conflicted with their work schedule, they put in a request for time off to Ambulance New Brunswick, operated by Medavie Health Services.

"The communication that we received [Dec. 14] from our employer is that they were unable to allow people off that are scheduled to work on the 19th and 20th to go get this vaccine," said McLean.

No reasons were provided, he said.

Medavie spokesperson Christianna Williston said the decision was made "to err on the side of caution and ensure we have appropriate coverage to meet the needs of New Brunswickers."

She could not say how many paramedics received appointments. The application process for COVID-19 vaccinations is being managed by Public Health, and because of privacy legislation, Medavie does not have information about how many employees have been approved by Public Health and offered appointments, she said.

"We know there is a limited number of vaccinations available this weekend, however … there will be COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered to qualifying health-care workers in all health zones throughout the province in the very near future," Williston said in an emailed statement.

Andrew McLean, president of CUPE Local 4848, said he understands why paramedic staffing levels must be maintained, but he believes Medavie Health Services New Brunswick could be doing more to find replacements for those who wish to be vaccinated this weekend. (CUPE Local 4848)

For those employees who are off, and able to be vaccinated this weekend, Ambulance New Brunswick will reimburse their travel and appointment time, mileage or vehicle rental, and meal expenses, she added.

McLean said he doesn't know how many paramedics applied, but he estimated at least 10 to 15 per region — west, north, east and south.

For those who were accepted and have a work conflict, the union contends Medavie should at least attempt to backfill them by issuing a call-out to other paramedics.

"We understand we can't shut the service down," he said. "We have to supply a service. We do understand that. That's what we do. We want to make sure that the communities are safe and protected.

"However, when it comes to these vaccinations, the more medics we can get done sooner, the better it is for everybody — ourselves, our family and the people that we have possible exposure to in the future. So on our side, we feel that the company should do everything they can to try to get as many people off."

Williston did not directly respond as to why Medavie isn't asking other paramedics if they're willing to fill in.

As it stands, the paramedics who are scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine are trying on their own to get their shifts covered by other paramedics, said McLean.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said this is just the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine and there will be time to get everyone vaccinated. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The government, which identified the priority groups, does not intend to take any action, based on statements made Tuesday by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

She said this first batch of Pfizer vaccines comes with logistical and planning requirements — "and that includes with our health-care partners.

"We cannot leave our ambulances unmanned," she said. "And so it will be up to Ambulance New Brunswick to process these requests as they can when they can in the safest and responsible way to ensure that our trucks are manned."

Shephard stressed that there will be more vaccine doses coming and different types of vaccines that won't have the same cold storage requirements, which will make them easier to distribute around the province and more accessible.

"Everyone needs to know that they will receive their vaccines, especially our priority groups, but it may not be with this initial batch."

Should be as easy as possible for them

Green Party Leader David Coon said he heard from a concerned paramedic, so he wrote a letter to Shephard saying, "the system has to accommodate the paramedics, not the other way around."

It's "absolutely essential" that it be as easy as possible for front-line health-care workers to attend their appointments to get their vaccinations, he said.

Coon pointed out it was the government's decision to centralize the initial clinic in Miramichi, so the system needs to accommodate those who need to travel there.

"We need to vaccinate these folks as soon as we can and not leave people behind because their boss won't give them time off work."

If Ambulance New Brunswick can't figure out how to give people time off to get their vaccination, despite staffing challenges, he said, "then we've got bigger problems."

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New Brunswick are scheduled to be administered this weekend. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Coon said he was surprised to hear the same issue had also arisen with Horizon Health Network employees, because unlike Ambulance New Brunswick, which is managed privately, Horizon is in the purview of the government. The problem should have been anticipated, he said.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he heard reports about paramedics not being able to get shift changes for their vaccine appointments and "thought that was kind of petty.

"They don't pick their appointment, EMO [the Emergency Measures Organization] schedules it for them," Austin said.

Austin contends there should be an opportunity for the "handful" of paramedics that would be eligible for the vaccine to get shift changes to accommodate that.

"I'm very disappointed in that and it's something that I'm hoping is rectified."

'Disheartening' for nurses

Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union, said it's "disheartening" her members can't get the vaccine this weekend if they choose to do so.

"Nurses have stepped up throughout this pandemic in this province and now that they're being identified as priority front-line staff to be receiving the vaccination, [they're] told that, 'Well, no, you can't go because we can't figure out how to cover those shifts to allow you the time to go to get the vaccination.'"

Up to 400 nurses in the province could be affected, she said.

Horizon and Vitalité policy

The Horizon Health Network is "unable to release employees from outside the Miramichi region who are scheduled to work on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 to receive the vaccine," said chief human resource officer Maura McKinnon.

Employees who work in the Miramichi region "may be eligible to be released from their duties if operational requirements permit," she said.

Any Horizon staff with appointments to receive the vaccine this weekend will be paid their regular hourly rate for pre-determined travel times to and from the Miramichi Regional Hospital, in addition to one hour to receive the vaccine, said McKinnon. Car rentals and meals are also included.

"Additional vaccine clinics will be held in each health zone in the weeks and months ahead, and all Horizon staff will eventually have the opportunity to be vaccinated," she added.

The Vitalité Health Network will make "reasonable efforts" to accommodate employees who have expressed an interest. in receiving the vaccine, said spokesperson Thomas Lizotte.

"It will therefore be possible to modify certain schedules, provided that they do not have a significant impact on our service," he said.