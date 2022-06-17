New Brunswick prepares for COVID-19 vaccine roll out for children under 5

New Brunswick will be ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children under five as soon as they're approved and available, according to the chief medical officer of health.

In the U.S., immunization of infants and preschoolers against COVID-19 began this week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in children as young as six months old last Friday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended use of the vaccines in this age group the following day.

No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children under five in Canada yet. Health Canada is reviewing an application from Moderna.

"We are waiting for Health Canada as well as NACI [National Advisory Committee on Immunization] to come forth with their recommendations," said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

The province is "watching very closely," she said, and is "ready to act on those when they come through."

Russell could not estimate when that might be.

"But we are preparing ahead of time for that inevitability."

No details yet

Planning for the roll out is underway, said Department of Health spokesperson Michelle Guenard.

The department is working with its primary care partners, including the regional health authorities, community pharmacies and the New Brunswick Medical Society, she said.

No other details, such as where the shots will be available or who will administer them, are available yet.

"Final decisions will be made after Health Canada has given approval to the vaccine," Guenard said in an emailed statement. "This includes reviewing a statement from NACI and local considerations."

"Guidance will be provided to those identified to be immunizers for the under-five vaccinations," she added. "This includes sharing information from Health Canada, the vaccine supplier, NACI and guidance from New Brunswick Public Health."

'Very encouraging'

Russell called the U.S. approval "very encouraging."

"I think whatever protections we can provide to the population as a whole is very important," she said. "This is one of the last pieces, really, that we've been waiting for."

The under-five age group is the only one in the province that doesn't currently have COVID-19 vaccines available to them.

Children aged five to 11 have been able to get a shot since November.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said with COVID-19 vaccines already available to New Brunswickers aged five and older, the pending approval for those under five is 'one of the last pieces' the province has been waiting for. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death," FDA commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a statement.

"Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data," he said.

The FDA found the known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines "outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations."

According to the clinical trial data, the most commonly reported side effects in children aged six months to five years old included pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fever and underarm (or groin) swelling/tenderness of lymph nodes in the same arm (or thigh) as the injection.