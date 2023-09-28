New COVID-19 vaccines available Oct. 16 in N.B., province announces

New Brunswickers can start booking appointments on Friday for an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, as well as an annual flu shot, the Department of Health has announced.

The new Moderna COVID vaccine, approved by Health Canada last month, will be available to everyone aged six months and older starting Oct. 16, as long as it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID infection, according to a news release.

The new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines are expected to arrive in late October or early November, it says.

"As we know COVID-19 continues to circulate in New Brunswick, and across the globe, we are asking New Brunswickers to stay up to date with their vaccines," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"In New Brunswick, nearly all circulating COVID strains are of the XBB family, so the updated vaccines are designed to offer improved protection compared to previous COVID vaccines."

Both vaccines are safe and provide similar levels of protection, said Russell.

Public Health strongly recommends an updated vaccine for the following groups:

People aged 65 and older.

People who are pregnant.

People with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID complications, including those who are immunocompromised.

People who live in a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, special care homes, or adult residential facilities.

People who work in health care, particularly those who have direct contact with patients and other caregivers.

People who are of First Nations, Métis or Inuit descent.

Anyone choosing to delay their COVID-19 vaccinations should carefully consider their individual risks, and may want to consult their primary care provider, Russell said.

People can book an appointment online or by calling or visiting a participating pharmacy.

Flu shots help reduce risks

Russell encourages New Brunswickers to get their flu shot at the same time, particularly those aged 65 and older.

"COVID activity has increased slightly in recent weeks, and we expect that to continue through the respiratory illness season," she said. "Getting one of the updated vaccines, and the influenza and pneumococcal immunizations, will help reduce the risk of severe illness."

The province's doctors are also encouraging people to get the shots to reduce their risk of severe illness and complications.

"Vaccines are effective, and we hope that people take advantage in the days and weeks ahead to improve their chances of a healthy fall and winter," Dr. Paula Keating, the new president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said in the government-issued release.