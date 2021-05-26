N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Vaccine should be mandatory for all students, Cardy says

Education Minister Dominic Cardy hasn't given up hope of strengthening mandatory vaccination rules for New Brunswick schoolchildren and says COVID-19 vaccines should be on the list once they're cleared for use.

"Why on earth wouldn't we use a vaccine that is now being safely used by the billions of doses around the world and has put the brakes on a horrifying pandemic?" Cardy said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Public Health is already looking at making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for public schools, similar to the measles vaccine found in the province's vaccine mandate.

COVID vaccines aren't yet approved for use in children under 12.

Cardy's bill to strengthen mandatory-vaccination rules for schoolchildren in New Brunswick was voted down in the provincial legislature last year. But Cardy said it's worth revisiting. The bill would have eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions to the required vaccines.

"I think we have to look at those questions again," Cardy said.

The most recent figures from the province, on Friday's COVID-19 dashboard, show 72.7 per cent of people in the 12-to-19 age group have received a first dose of vaccine, and 56.8 per cent have received two doses.

Cardy said he wasn't surprised by the low numbers because this was the last group given access the vaccines. He said there has also been less concern about COVID-19 over the summer months, when young people have more trouble getting transportation and juggling part-time jobs.

"I'm optimistic we'll get those numbers up," he said.

As of Friday there were 152 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, the most since April 19. (Robert Short/CBC)

Last week, Cardy also announced this year's back-to-school plan, which requires all school staff be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. Vaccinations for students 12 or older is strongly encouraged.

The back-to-school plan also includes masking in all common areas and on schoolbuses.

Cardy has already received some pushback from parents who say they won't let their children wear masks on the bus.

"If your kids refuse to wear a mask on the bus or, much more likely, parents refuse to let their child bring a mask on the bus, they will not be allowed to access the bus service."

152 active cases as of Friday

As of Friday there were 152 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, the most since April 19, with one person in hospital. Thirty-four new cases were announced that day.

The province no longer updates COVID case numbers on weekends.

As of Friday, a total of 72.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 83.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine and can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has reported 2,614 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 2,415 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 397,908 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

Dumont geriatric unit visits suspended

Visits to the geriatric unit (3E) at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton are temporarily suspended because of a possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Vitalité Health Network announced over the weekend.

The ban on visits will remain in effect until further notice, the regional health authority said in a news release.

A ban on visits to the psychiatry unit (4B), announced on Aug. 13 because of a possible exposure, remains in effect.

"All measures are implemented to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, employees and physicians of the facility," Vitalité said in a statement.

New possible exposure

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m. Aug. 13 – Air Canada Flight 8946 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 14 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub , 176 Robinson St., Moncton

, 176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton

96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton

Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

200 Horsman Rd., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College , 55 Lutz St.

, 55 Lutz St. Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill , 1405 Mountain Rd.

, 1405 Mountain Rd. Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

97 Cameron St., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

2799 Main St., Hillsborough Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room , 330 University Ave.

, 330 University Ave. Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

65 Dawson Rd., Weldon Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern , 48 Albert St.

, 48 Albert St. Aug. 9 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Champlain Place , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 9 between noon and 1 p.m. – Pür & Simple Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

300 Retail Dr., Saint John Aug. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - MasterMind Toys , 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John

, 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John Aug. 13 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Pet Valu, 30 Plaza Ave., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, Arrivals Area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd, Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd, Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 350 Connell St., Woodstock

, 350 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

1381 Regent St., Fredericton Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 12 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart, 200 Douglastown Blv, Miramichi

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.