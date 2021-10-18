N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new death, businesses can keep vaccine requirement, premier says

Businesses will no longer need to ask patrons for proof of vaccination on Monday, but that doesn't stop them from choosing to keep the practice, says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

"Every business has a right to manage their business as they see fit, and that includes, you know, the practice of being vaccinated," said Higgs, speaking on CBC's Information Morning Fredericton on Friday.

His comments come after announcing on Thursday that all COVID-19 restrictions in the province will come to an end by March 14, beginning on Monday with the end of requiring businesses such as restaurants and gyms to ask patrons to show proof of vaccination.

On March 14, all other restrictions, including mask mandates, gathering limits and isolation requirements will be ended, with the end of the province's mandatory order.

Speaking Friday, Higgs stressed the importance vaccines have played in protecting people from severe infection, and said the province has reached herd immunity with the rate at which the population is now vaccinated.

Asked why the province was dropping the proof of vaccination mandate ahead of the other restrictions, Higgs said the same is already being done in other jurisdictions, and the move falls in line with guidance from Public Health.

"Again, I go back to the recommendations of the professionals that we are now in a position to move forward as we see every other province doing so," Higgs said.

"And for us to say, 'Well, something's different here in New Brunswick in that regard — we don't believe we can do that' — How long do you think that would last in New Brunswick?"

1 new death, decreased hospitalizations

Another person has died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to an update to the province's online dashboard Friday.

The person who died was in their 80s and living in the Zone 4, Edmundston region, and their death was the 301st in New Brunswick related to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have gone down by five to 72 as of Friday, with 30 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 42 in hospital for COVID-19.

There are three people in intensive care, which is two fewer than Thursday, and the number of people on ventilator is unchanged at two.