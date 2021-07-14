N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province set to 'go green' with 66.7% of eligible population fully dosed

New Brunswick will move into the green phase of COVID-19 recovery Friday at 11:59 p.m. with 66.7 per cent of the eligible population recorded as being fully vaccinated.

The province's original goal was to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older with two shots.

Vaccination rates have fallen since the province announced it would lift all restrictions as of Saturday morning, including mandatory masks, gathering limits and provincial border checks for travellers within Canada, regardless of whether it met its initial target.

That trend continued Thursday with 5,592 people rolling up their sleeves.

Of those, 4,565 received their second dose, bumping the fully vaccinated rate up from 66.1 per cent.

The remaining 1,027 people got their first shot. That means 82 per cent of the eligible population has now received at least one dose, up from 81.9 per cent.

Pop-up walk-in clinics offering Moderna as first and second doses are being held across the province to help make getting vaccinated more convenient and accessible.

One is underway Friday in Beechwood at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 Hallett Rd., Beechwood, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m

Another clinic accepting walk-ins Friday is taking place in Saint John at Exhibition Park, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's also offering Moderna to people 18 years and older.

Fewer people have been attending vaccination clinics like this one at the Moncton Coliseum in recent weeks. (Shane Magee/CBC)

On Saturday, the following clinics will accept walk-ins:

Miramichi — Miramichi Public Health, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

— Miramichi Public Health, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech) Saint John — Exhibition Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

On Monday, New Brunswick Day, there is a clinic accepting walk-ins:

Saint John — Exhibition Park, 10 a.m. to 2p.m. (12 years and older – Pfizer-BioNTech)

A pop-up walk-in clinic offering Pfizer will also be held in Fredericton Monday at the Crowne Plaza, 659 Queen St., from noon to 5 p.m., for anyone those who not yet received their first or second dose.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or a participating pharmacy.

Anyone aged 12 or older can be vaccinated and people are eligible to get their second dose 28 days after their first.

People are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form, and their record of vaccination if they're receiving their second dose.

12 active cases

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — one in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a contact of a previous case, and three in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, all travel-related.

The province's active case count now stands at 12.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

There have been 2,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, with 2,299 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 379,699 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Thursday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.