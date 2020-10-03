One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in New Brunswick on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to six.

The new case snaps a seven-day streak of no new confirmed cases in the province.

The new case is in the area that includes Saint John, according to Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

In a media release, the department said the case was related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

On Friday, there were 787 COVID-19 tests conducted, bringing the total of tests done during the pandemic to 79,422.

There have been 201 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province since March with 193 recoveries and two deaths.

Maine mill outbreak

Public Health says it is aware of an outbreak in Maine close to St. Stephen and is monitoring it.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Jennifer Russell said her office is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At this time, we are not aware of any confirmed cases from this site of employment that pose a risk to the residents of St. Stephen," said Russell.

"We anticipate that over the coming two days we will receive additional results from the testing being undertaken in Maine."

Public Health confirmed Saturday that the new case in New Brunswick is not related to the outbreak in Maine.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

