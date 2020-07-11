N.B. marks second straight day with no new COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick has gone a second day in a row without any new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is still one active case of the virus in the province, located in the region that includes Fredericton.

That case was announced on Thursday and ended the province's streak of more than two weeks of no new cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the province is 166.

In total, 163 people have recovered from the virus and two people have died since the pandemic began. No one is currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.

What to do if you have symptoms?

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: