N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 7 new cases reported Saturday

Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Two cases are related to travel and those individuals are isolating outside of the province.

Saint John Region (Zone 2) 2 cases

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

One case is related to travel while the other is a contact of a previous case.

Fredericton Region (Zone 3) 4 cases

Two people 19 and under.

Two people 50-59.

Three cases are contacts of a previous case while the other is an out-of-province case.

Bathurst Region (Zone 6) 1 case

A person 50-59.

The case is an out-of-province case.

Even with the new cases, the total number of active cases has fallen to 113 from Friday's total of 116.

Eleven people are in hospital because of the virus, seven in the province. Three people, two in the province, are in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,052 total cases of COVID-19 with 1,897 recoveries and 41 deaths.

A total of 1,704 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, bringing the total to 312,610.

Nearly 317,000 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has reported one new possible public exposure for Zone 2, the Saint John region.

Circle K, 309 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Westfield, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Previous exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton region:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant in Walmart , 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic , 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6.

, 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6. Adica Massage Clinic , 152 King St., on May 6.

, 152 King St., on May 6. Williams Chiropractic , 169 Main St., on May 6.

, 169 Main St., on May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre , 190 King St., on May 6.

, 190 King St., on May 6. Costco Gas Bar , 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6.

, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6. Massage Experts , 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Jacks Pizza , 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m.

, 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park , 116 Johnston Ave. on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

, 116 Johnston Ave. on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark , York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

, York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub , 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto , 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library , 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Scott's Nursery, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: