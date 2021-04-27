COVID lockdown continues at 2 Fredericton universities, college

Two universities and a college in Fredericton remain under lockdown Tuesday after six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a residence at the University of New Brunswick.

Magee House has 101 apartment-style units for mature students, some of whom may have children.

Residents, family members and staff were tested Sunday afternoon. In an update posted on social media Tuesday morning, UNB said it's still awaiting the results.

Meanwhile, because of an exposure to a case of COVID-19, residents and staff of UNB's Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence are expected to be tested Tuesday.

This building, which has two or three single bedrooms per suite, each with a shared washroom, kitchen and living area, can house up to 169 people.

"The transmission pattern of the variant in this outbreak is very concerning," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said, without elaborating.

A case of the COVID-19 variant first recorded in India has been confirmed in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, but neither Public Health nor UNB officials have said whether the case is at Magee House, where a COVID outbreak was officially declared Monday.

St. Thomas University and the New Brunswick Community College have also moved to the essential services model for 72 hours because of their proximity to UNB and the potential for exposure."

"We understand the presence of COVID-19 variants is a significant concern," UNB president and vice-chancellor Paul Mazerolle said in a statement.

He said UNB takes the threat of COVID-19 "very seriously."

"We have been in constant communication with New Brunswick Public Health, sometimes on an hourly basis," he said.

"As more contact tracing and testing is completed, plans and actions may need to be revised to minimize the risk of spread."