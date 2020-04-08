R&D workers launch 'pop-up' meal service for truckers, first responders

A group of telecom research and development workers in the Kennebecasis Valley have received public health approval to open a drive–up hot-meal program for truckers and first responders.

They're setting up shop Saturday afternoon at a Highway 1 weigh station in Quispamsis and plan to keep the service operating every day for the next month.

"We were kind of brainstorming a little bit about what we could do," said Gino Dion, who is working his day job at home.

"It's very difficult for them right now to get proper food service with everything being closed."

Dion, his son Avery, and a couple of friends have spent the past two weeks enlisting sponsors and co-ordinating with the Department of Health and the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, which is notifying trucking companies throughout the region about the service.

"Right now the trucking industry is in dire need as well as the police departments and things like that. So we figured it could be something that could provide some relief in the short term."

Truckers on Highway 1. Options have narrowed for food and restaurant service. (Graham Thompson, CBC)

"We've been locked down and getting a bit of cabin fever, so we're looking at ways that we can do something and be productive."

Dion said they're raising money and have arranged food purchases at deeply discounted prices from Kredl's Country Market and Mrs. Dunster's doughnuts.

Pomodori Pizza in Rothesay has agreed to prepare the hot dishes.

Dion estimates it will cost $700 to $1,000 a day to run the project. He says he and his friends are putting up $2.000 to get things rolling and hope to raise $25,000 to keep the project running for at least a month with donations collected through the newly created website www.helpatruckernb.ca

Jean-Marc Picard of the Atlantic Canada Trucking Association is impressed with the group's initiative.

Avery Dion, who is maintaining the helpatruckernb.ca website, shows off his #thankatrucker T-shirt. (Connell Smith, CBC)

He said that with many food service businesses now closed, it is becoming more difficult for drivers who are performing an essential service.

"We have no choice. We have to be out there, right?"

He says he is pleased to be hearing of similar initiatives involving volunteers and fast food restaurants across the country.

"There's lots of good things happening. Hopefully we can keep this going."

