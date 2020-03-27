N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New treatment available for adult COVID outpatients

A new treatment is available for adult COVID-19 outpatients in New Brunswick with mild to moderate symptoms, the Horizon Health Network announced Tuesday.

Budesonide, an inhaled medication, may shorten their recovery period by up to 3 days and limited evidence shows it may reduce any trips to their primary care provider or the emergency department, according to Horizon's infectious disease/medical microbiology advisory group.

"Think of this as similar to the discovery of acetaminophen, rather than the discovery of penicillin," said Dr. Gordon Dow, co-chair of the group and regional infectious diseases medical director.

Although this treatment is not yet a standard of care, it is the first medication with "robust data" that has shown benefit for outpatients, and the first treatment recommended by the advisory group for this patient population on a case-by-case basis, Horizon said.

British Columbia and the United Kingdom have also endorsed budesonide as an off-label treatment for COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis.

Patients must not require hospitalization or have signs of pneumonia. The medication is inhaled through a turbuhaler device twice a day for 14 days.

"I applaud the advisory group's work on this important COVID-19 treatment advice, and encourage physicians and nurse practitioners across the province to discuss this treatment option with their adult patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19," Dr. Édouard Hendriks, Horizon's vice-president of medical, academic and research affairs, said in a statement.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified new possible exposures to the coronavirus in Fredericton. People who have been in a public exposure location can be tested, even if they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or by calling Tele-Care 811.

Jungle Jim's , 1168 Smythe St., on April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1168 Smythe St., on April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Habitat for Humanity Restore, 800 St. Mary St., on April 22 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Other possible exposures

Moncton region:

April 29 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Papa John's Pizza (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

April 29 between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton)

Saint John region:

April 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

April 26 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Save Easy (232 Water St., Saint Andrews)

April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Birch Grove Restaurant (34 Brunswick St., St. George)

April 20 between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Dr. Michael Murphy's Office (6 Queen St. W., St. Stephen)

Fredericton region:

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and April 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Winners (9 Riocan Ave.)

April 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – Pizza Hut (1180 Smythe St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Petsmart (1124 Prospect St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Charm Diamond Centres (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – La Senza (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

April 23 and April 22 – Radisson Kingswood Hotel & Suites (41 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Unplugged (418 Queen St., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Bed Bath & Beyond (15 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 21 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – Old Navy (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 21 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – Chapters (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moffitts Convenience (1879 Rte. 3, Harvey Station)

April 22 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Snooty Fox (66 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and April 22 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – HomeSense, (18 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)

April 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Save Easy Independent Grocer (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 23 – Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 22 and April 23 – Jolly Farmer (56 Crabbe Rd., Northampton)

April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon – YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. – Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

From April 19 to April 22 – Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 19 to April 22 – Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Edmundston region:

May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Legresley Esso (15 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Legresley Esso (15 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) May 1 between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Rossy (344 Canada Rd. Unit K, Saint-Quentin)

May 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. - Ameublement Milix (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Boutique du Dollar 12345 (116A Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

April 29 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Familiprix (116A Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

May 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., April 29 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., April 28 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

April 28 between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

April 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – St. Patrick Church (2154, Rte. 130, Grand Falls)

April 27 between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., April 28 between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., April 26 between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Hill Top Motel & Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 28 between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. – Irving Big Stop (121 Route 255, Grand Falls)

April 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and on April 26 between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Walmart, (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital

April 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Blue's Printing Shop, (182 Portage St., Grand Falls)

April 26 between noon and 12:15 p.m. – St-Onge Industrial Supplies (Belanger St., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland Grand Falls (535 Everard H. Daigle, Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and April 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Toner Home Hardware (445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

Flight exposures:

April 28 - Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 1:05 a.m.

April 29 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:24 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:24 a.m. April 24 - Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 9:04 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 9:04 p.m. April 22 - Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 12:52 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 12:52 a.m. April 22 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:27 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:27 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: