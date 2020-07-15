Province will pay New Brunswickers to travel at home to boost tourism

The province has started a new program that will pay New Brunswickers to vacation at home this summer.

The province has created the Explore NB Travel Incentive program to help stimulate tourism in New Brunswick during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program will allow New Brunswickers to apply for a 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses made while taking a vacation, which includes a paid overnight stay in the province between July 15 and Sept. 30.

"This program is part of our ongoing efforts in assisting the tourism, cultural and recreational sectors to survive, recover and re-i​​​​magine their future as they go through the pandemic," said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch in a statement.

It has been almost two weeks since the opening of the Atlantic travel bubble between New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The New Brunswick border was closed to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus in March.

In a news release, the province also said the program will benefit New Brunswick's culture and heritage sectors, as some spending in these areas will be eligible for the rebate.

The program was created by the Tourism Labour Force Adjustment Committee, which is composed of industry representatives from various sectors, including the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

"We understand the province's financial situation and we appreciate the support to the industry through this travel incentive program," said Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the association in a statement.

"It will benefit our tourism operators and other economic sectors by encouraging New Brunswickers to travel more and spend time in their province this summer."

Who qualifies?

The province has created four categories of eligible expenses in New Brunswick:

accommodations, including hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites.

Food and drink, such as restaurants and food trucks

Activities, such as entrance fees to attractions, museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor adventure activities

Travel, including vehicle rentals, ferries and parking

Residents may apply for the 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses up to $1,000. To qualify, the applicant must be:

A permanent resident of New Brunswick;

Have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses

Have a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation.

Applications for the Explore NB Travel Incentive Program will be available online and must be submitted between Oct.1 and Oct. 30.