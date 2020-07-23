COVID-19 testing site removed because of reduced demand for testing in Fredericton

Horizon Health Network has removed a COVID-19 testing site in downtown Fredericton because of reduced demand of testing for the respiratory virus.

The testing site, which was a dedicated space for residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms set up by public health officials, was located in front of the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre site for just over four months.

Jean Daigle, vice-president of community at Horizon Health Network, said the testing site was being used as a temporary overflow space for the last number of weeks.

"Horizon reviews the number of people presenting to these centres daily and may look to activate additional sites as demand dictates," Daigle said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 177 cases have been diagnosed since the coronavirus arrived in New Brunswick in early March.

The newest case, announced Tuesday, is an individual in their 40s in the Fredericton area. No other information was provided, and the case is still being investigated, Public Health said.

Since March, 55,379 tests have been performed across the province for COVID-19. But New Brunswick Public Health doesn't break down the number of tests done by region.

The testing site included grocery carts, blankets and garbage bags. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

The primary testing centre in Fredericton is still located at the former Daily Gleaner building on Prospect Street and will remain on site to "meet the needs of the Fredericton community."

Last month, several homeless people were using the downtown testing site for overnight shelter.

The area is still overtaken with sleeping bags, grocery carts, garbage bags and a smaller tent a few feet away.

Fredericton police have been performing regular patrols in the area.