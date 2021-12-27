COVID-19 testing in New Brunswick has changed. Here's what you need to know

Faced with a growing strain on the health-care system due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the provincial government announced on New Year's Eve that it would scaling back PCR testing for those in the general population.

"If we hit a rate of 1,000 cases a day, we could see more than 160 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across New Brunswick by mid-January," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said during a press conference on Friday that provided an update on the province's response to a surge in Omicron cases.

Which test to take?

As of 11:59 Tuesday, PCR tests will only be available for select populations deemed high risk. That includes:

People in areas at highest risk, including health-care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 and over.

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant.

People who need a PCR test for travel.

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health.

Anyone who doesn't qualify for a PCR test will have to take a rapid test.

"Everyone else including people who are symptomatic but under the age of 50, and not in a vulnerable setting will take point of care rapid tests instead," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

A positive rapid test will be treated as a positive result, which means it doesn't have to be confirmed by a PCR test. If you test positive at home you'll now need to register your test results online through a new form that will be available on the Government of New Brunswick COVID-19 website next week.

Rapid tests have been in short supply in the province. But Public Health says 504,000 more tests are expected to arrive on Jan.6, and another two million will arrive Jan. 7-12.

Shortened isolation requirement

Those who do test positive, either from a rapid test or PCR test, now have reduced isolation requirements depending on vaccination status.

Vaccinated people who test positive will need to isolate for five days, while those who are unvaccinated will need to isolate for 10 days.

Household close contacts are also being asked to follow the same guidance based on their vaccination status.

'If we hit a rate of 1,000 cases a day, we could see more than 160 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across New Brunswick by mid-January,' said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. (GNB/YouTube)

The shorter isolation requirements are meant to "help prevent staff shortages among those who support critical infrastructure, including health care, long-term care, power, water, law enforcement, transportation, food security, child care and education," according to the province.

Even after isolation is complete, people are being asked to wear masks at all times and stay away from gatherings and vulnerable settings for another five days.

If a close contact develops symptoms, they will be asked to take a rapid test unless they meet the requirements for a PCR test.

New Brunswick isn't the only province to reduce isolation requirements. Russell stated the move is based on the latest science.

"We know that the period of contagiousness is shorter. We know that the time that the virus is shed is shorter."

The change would potentially allow people to return to work provided their symptoms have improved or subsided for at least 24 hours.

Reduced contact tracing

Those who test positive for COVID-19 are also expected to do their own contact tracing now.

"With this rapid growth in cases we do not have the resources to track down every single new case of COVID-19 and their direct contacts," said Russell.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said resources are no longer available for widespread contact tracing. (GNB/YouTube)

Close contacts are people that have been within two metres of an active case 15 minutes or more. If you test positive, you should reach out to anyone you've had close contact with within the two days before your symptoms started. If you received a positive test without symptoms, you should contact anyone you were in touch with two days before you took your test.

Guidance for families seeking child care

If a child or staff member at a child-care facility develops one new or worsening symptom of COVID-19, then they should stay away until they have a negative rapid test, according to Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

But he clarified that if they have constant or recurring symptoms, such as seasonal allergies, they may continue to attend the child-care facility and no rapid test is required.