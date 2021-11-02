N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Saint John testing centre closed as long as CUPE strike lasts

At least one COVID-19 testing site will remain closed for the duration of the strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, while some others are operating at reduced capacity.

Saint John's Ropewalk Road COVID-19 assessment centre won't reopen until the strike is over, said Horizon Health Network spokesperson Kris McDavid.

The next closest assessment centre is a 45-minute drive away, at the Gateway Mall in Sussex.

Most of the Saint John region, Zone 2, is under a two-week circuit breaker, because of Public Health concerns over the rising number of infections. It has the highest positivity rate in the province.

The strike, now on Day 5, involves 22,000 workers in 10 CUPE locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.

"While Public Health has implemented contingency plans, CUPE did not agree to the designation of essential workers in COVID-19 services (screening, vaccination clinics, assessment centres, labs), putting further strain on the health-care system," the government said in a news release Monday.

COVID-19 assessment and testing activity is expected to be "significantly impacted" this week, it said.

Assessment centres offer appointments for people with symptoms of COVID-19, as well as those who have been directed by Public Health to be tested for COVID-19.

"Testing is essential to help reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick," Horizon's website says.

With Saint John's COVID-19 assessment centre at 84 Ropewalk Rd., closed, area residents will now have to drive to either Sussex or Fredericton to be tested. (Horizon Health Network)

McDavid could not immediately say how many people the Saint John centre tested daily.

Miramichi's assessment centre, at 365 Wellington St., in Zone 7, is open but operating at reduced capacity, he said.

McDavid could not immediately comment on the status of Horizon's other assessment centres in the Moncton region, Zone 1, or Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The Vitalité Health Network, which manages the COVID-19 assessment centres, in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, Campbellton region, Zone 5, and Bathurst region, Zone 6, said all 12 will remain open throughout the strike.

506 active cases

Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the province's active case count at 506.

Twenty-four people are hospitalized because of the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

As of Monday, 85.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 92.6 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,852 recoveries so far and 117 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 527,822 COVID tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted new public exposure notices Tuesday, including a strip club in Saint John, Zone 2.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health recommends that people who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.