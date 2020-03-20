The Saint John COVID-19 test centre that did not open





After being set up over a three-day period, the centre was abruptly shut down Tuesday and moved to the much smaller North End Wellness clinic on Victoria Street.



In a statement Wednesday, Horizon Health vice-president Jean Daigle said the clinic provides a more "central, accessible location to the most vulnerable segments of the city's population."



The wellness centre was set up several years ago in the neighbourhood where many of the residents are on low incomes.



Many people living in the area do not have cars.



But the change left Coun. John MacKenzie scratching his head.



"This is really concerning," said MacKenzie. "We're a major city, and they're doing this right across the country, and the one that they had set up out at [the exhibition] is exactly like the ones set up in major centres across the country. And to have it torn down and moved out of there, that is concerning."



At a Horizon Health media update Friday, Dr. Ken Gillespie, chief of staff of Moncton Hospital, said he was not "intimately involved" with the Saint John testing centre but said it has been a "colossal feat" to get the clinics set up across the province.



"Our whole motto around here lately has been, 'it doesn't have to be perfect but we need to get it in place as quickly as possible,'" said Gillespie. "Sometimes when you are doing that things don't always go the way you think they would. And you have to make adjustments and make corrections."



People who require testing are asked to call 811 first or to make an appointment with their family doctor.



An appointment for a test will be set up at one of the province's testing centres.



Those without an appointment will be denied entry.