N.B reports 25 in hospital for COVID, BA.4 subvariant 'concerning', says epidemiologist

Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 continue to go down in New Brunswick, but an expert says a newer Omicron subvariant is concerning.

The BA.4 subvariant, first detected in the province in early May, can potentially bypass immunity acquired from previous COVID infection and vaccination, leaving people vulnerable to reinfection, and putting continued strain on the health-care system, said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist in Toronto.

"I think people who who may believe that, 'Hey, I had COVID a few months ago, I'm good, I'm safe, I got away with it, it's super', I would say no, no, that's not been our lived experience here," said Furness. "And that's not been what we've observed — that it can reinfect quite readily and that's concerning."

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control earlier this month upgraded the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 to variants of concern.

In a news release, the organization said the observed growth of the two subvariants is "likely due to their ability to evade immune protection induced by prior infection and/or vaccination, particularly if this has waned over time."

The centre notes there is currently no indication of any change in severity for BA.4 or BA.5 compared to previous Omicron subvariants.

The dominant strain in New Brunswick is the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness says early indications that the BA.4 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 can bypass immunity gained by recent infection is concerning. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Furness's concerns come as New Brunswick Public Health released its weekly COVID update on Tuesday, showing three people died between May 22 and 28, which was lower than the five people who died from the disease in the week prior.

Hospitalizations for COVID across the province also dropped from 27 to 25, along with a drop in the number of positive PCR tests from 768 to 554.

More COVID numbers

The province's two regional health authorities also released their own weekly statistics Tuesday on COVID-19 impacts to their facilities and staff.

While Public Health only reports people admitted to hospital for COVID, the health authorities include people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons before testing positive.

Horizon Health Network is reporting a drop by more than half in the number of people hospitalized with the disease, from 75 active admissions to 30 as of last Saturday, including two in intensive care.

A total of four hospital units are under declared outbreaks, and 34 staff members are off work due to testing positive.

Vitalité Health Network saw an increase in the number of COVID-related hospitalizations from 21 to 29 as of last Saturday, including four in intensive care.

Declared outbreaks are active in two units at the Tracadie Hospital, three at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, one at the Edmundston Regional Hospital and another at the Regional Addictions Services centre in Campbellton.