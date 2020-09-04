COVID-19 closed schools in March. Here's what they looked like during the shutdown and now
Photographer Rachael Blakey caught a glimpse at how COVID-19 changed schools
Students across New Brunswick will be getting on the bus, seeing their teachers and sitting in classrooms for the first time in nearly six months today.
Although those tasks might be familiar, their routine will be anything but normal.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the country to close in March. That gave photographer Rachael Blakey an idea.
"I thought that it would be great for people to see the difference and give them the opportunity to see something that they wouldn't normally be able to see … to see what the school looked like when it was abandoned and empty during the lockdown," Blakey said.
Schools shut down
New Brunswick schools shut down on March 13. Schools were expected to reopen after two weeks but they didn't.
Blakey visited an empty school in the Fredericton area in July and August.
"Walking around the school, the empty hallways and exploring the classrooms — it was just so quiet," she said. "It was a totally different atmosphere. You just try to imagine and catch a glimpse into the past of what it used to be like with all the noise and the hustle and bustle."
Students were not allowed to retrieve their belongings from lockers and desks until May.
Some items were left behind.
Before the pandemic, students could belt out songs and didn't have to worry about sharing instruments.
Now, instruments in music rooms will be regularly cleaned and singing will be done softly, to limit the spread of the virus.
Sports games were quickly cancelled after schools were shut down. This sports field was locked up and left empty for nearly six months.
George Daley, the deputy minister of the anglophone school system, said spectators will not be present at indoor sports games but there can be 50 spectators for outdoor games. Physical distancing will apply.
Hallways were left empty in March except for the odd piece of cleaning equipment.
WATCH | Taking a New Brunswick school bus during the pandemic
Blakey revisited the school the first week of September. Things had changed. Doors and hallways were decorated with signs to guide students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The signs were very organized and easy to follow and nice and bright," she said. "The staff told me that they're trying to keep it simple for the students because they don't want it to be too different and [they're] trying to keep it less stressful for them. It's a lot of new things to adapt to."
All students and school staff are expected to bring a clean mask to school every day. Children from grades 6 to 12 will be required to wear masks in public spaces, between classes and on school buses.
Arrows have been added to the hallways to indicate the direction of travel. Students will be taught to walk closely to the wall and always on the right hand side.
Hand-sanitizing stations have been placed at the entrance of to each classroom.
Desks have been spread out to allow more physical distancing and students will be expected to disinfect their desks when they leave school each day.
This will be a common sight at schools across the province as students return.
To see more of Blakey's photography, visit CBC New Brunswick's Instagram, @cbcnb.
"I try to photograph a broad spectrum of subject matters and I thought, 'Well, this is what is happening now, this COVID-19 pandemic,'" she said.
"It's historic and I just wanted to document it with photography."
With files from Cassidy Chisholm
