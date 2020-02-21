Rethink decision to remove masks in schools, watchdog tells N.B. government

New Brunswick Public Health should revisit its decision to remove masking requirements in schools with clear evidence of the factors to be weighed and a plan to monitor student safety and staff absenteeism, the child and youth advocate recommends in a report released Friday.

And the Department of Education should require that school districts meet their legal obligations to accommodate students adversely affected by the relaxing of COVID-19 rules, said Kelly Lamrock.

In a scathing 23-page report. Lamrock makes a total of eight recommendations "aimed at improving the safety and quality" of the school environment for children.

He says there was "blurred responsibility" for the decision, an "overreliance" on following other provinces, and a "mismatch" between the public advice that vaccines are more effective than masks and the "factual evidence" that fewer than half of children attending schools are vaccinated."

COVID-19 measures in schools, such as mandatory masking, were removed on March 14, the day students and teachers returned to classes after March break. All provincial COVID-19 restrictions were lifted the same day, with the end of the emergency order.

Lamrock launched an inquiry into the government's decision to remove certain COVID measures in schools in late March.

He filed his report Friday morning with the legislative assembly.

Other recommendations include:

Public Health, in consultation with the Department of Education, should clarify the health and learning indicators it is tracking to judge the impact of the removal of the mask mandate and elaborate clearly on what benchmarks would lead to a review of the decision.

The departments of Health and Education should co-ordinate and issue clear protocols for school leaders regarding when a student must test, report or not attend school because of exposure, symptoms or a positive test.

Public Health should factor into its recommendations the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on youth.

Public Health and Education should develop a strategy, "backed up with regulation, if necessary," to increase the low vaccination rate of children aged five to 11

Departments of Health and Education should co-ordinate and issue a plan to make appropriate rapid tests available to schools

The government is not required to implement the recommendations.

While masking does provide a layer of protection and Public Health supports their use, there is not evidence at this time that it needs to be made mandatory. - Premier Blaine Higgs

Earlier this week, when asked about Lamrock's review, Premier Blaine Higgs said the government would continue to follow Public Health's advice, as it has throughout the pandemic.

"While masking does provide a layer of protection and Public Health supports their use, there is not evidence at this time that it needs to be made mandatory where people would be fined or unable to attend school for not wearing one," Higgs said in an emailed statement.

"Learning to live with COVID-19 means empowering ourselves and each other to protect one another against infection."

Masking could be implemented in schools again quickly and could have an impact on transmission rates within a couple of weeks, Saint John neonatologist Dr. Alana Newman has said. (James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 40 of 54 active pediatricians in the province have called for the reinstatement of mandatory universal masking in schools for the rest of the academic year.

Moncton Centre Liberal MLA Robert McKee has also called on the government to reimpose mandatory masking for students and staff until at least the end of April, based on staffing challenges at schools around his riding and a petition signed by 1,400 people.

The three other Atlantic provinces have all extended their mask mandates.

With the end of New Brunswick's mandatory order, Public Health guidance "changed from people must wear a mask, in which they could face penalties such as a fine, to it becoming a personal choice based on their personal level of risk," said Higgs.

This was based on the province having a "high level" of vaccination, he said.

"Public Health could no longer justify recommending people be fined for not wearing a mask. This Public Health guidance also carried to schools."

Decline in under-19 cases

Since then, Public Health has followed cases and risks to "determine if changes are required," said Higgs.

"Looking at data of cases in those under 19 years of age, cases peaked in February when masking was still mandatory. There was an increase in cases when the mandatory order ended, as was expected, and COVID cases in that age group have been on a decline since."

In March, parents were advised they no longer needed to inform their child's school if they test positive for COVID-19 and school district COVID dashboards are no longer being updated.

"We know there are still absences in schools due to COVID but there are also absences in schools due to influenza, a Norwalk virus that has been circulating and other reasons," said Higgs.

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions, including neighbouring provinces that have kept mandatory masking in schools, continue to see COVID cases at "a similar rate" to New Brunswick, he said.

Vaccination continues to be the best tool of defence against COVID, Higgs added, noting that the province encourages everyone to get vaccinated and to get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible.