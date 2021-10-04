COVID-19 forces many N.B. schools to close Monday
Cases come as province faces its most infectious, deadly pandemic wave
A rise in COVID-19 cases has forced a number of schools across the province to close today.
In the Anglophone East school district, Beaverbrook School, Harrison Trimble High School and Tantramar Regional High School will have operational days Monday through Wednesday, where students will be at home and staff will report to school.
Today is also an operational day for Birchmount School, Edith Cavell School and the Therapeutic Education Support Site, Forest Glen School, Moncton High School, Queen Elizabeth School, and Riverview East School with students at home and staff reporting to school.
Students at Port Elgin Regional School will continue with at-home learning for another week.
In the Anglophone South school district, Simonds High and Forest Hills schools have learning from home today.
In Anglophone West, Donald Fraser Memorial is moving to distance learning, and distance learning continues for Hartland Community School, and John Caldwell School.
In the Francophone South School District, these schools are also closed today:
- École L'Odyssée in Moncton
- École Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame
- Ecole Arc-en-ciel in Oromocto
