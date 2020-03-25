Saint John back to single COVID-19 testing centre after 2nd site quietly closes

Saint John is back to a single COVID-19 testing centre after the Horizon Health Network closed two other locations in the past week, causing growing confusion and concern for some residents.

The only assessment centre operating now is the one located at the HOPE Wellness Centre on Loch Lomond Road on the city's east side, confirmed Horizon's vice-president of community, Jean Daigle.

"Moving forward, this location will serve as the screening and testing hub for the Saint John area and will be open daily by appointment only," he said in an emailed statement.

The testing centre located at the North End Wellness Centre on Victoria Street stopped accepting referrals on Monday afternoon, said Daigle.

It had been set up just days earlier to replace the one that abruptly shut down at Exhibition Park in east Saint John on March 17.

Coun. Donna Reardon, who previously raised concerns about the testing centre being set up in the low-income north end neighbourhood, called the decision to close the site "upsetting."

"It appears that [Saint John] has no firm plan to deal with the testing that will be required," she said in an email.

Horizon's decision to close the north end site comes as New Brunswick's chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell announced plans Tuesday to "increase the pace of COVID-19 testing, to effectively identify those who may have the disease, those who have been in contact with suspected cases, and those who are most vulnerable to its effects."

Saint John Coun. Donna Reardon said she has 'no idea what's going on' with the city's COVID-19 testing centre. (CBC)

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 18 confirmed cases of the viral infection in the province, including two patients who have required hospitalization.

Although all of the cases are related to international travel or close contacts to a confirmed case that has travelled outside the province, Public Health has started testing people with symptoms and no connection to travel, looking for cases of community transmission, said Russell.

People entering New Brunswick from another province must also now self-isolate for 14 days, she said.

There are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after a new case was announced on Tuesday in Zone 1, the southeastern part of the province. (CBC)

Daigle did not offer any explanation for the decision to close the north end screening centre and no one else from Horizon was available to comment Tuesday.

He did say the HOPE Wellness Centre at 4347 Loch Lomond Rd., "has the capacity to better handle the number of people being referred for COVID-19 screening and testing, in addition to the access to technology, equipment and staffing resources required to operate the centre."

Horizon is closely monitoring the number of referrals and will use that data to determine whether additional sites are needed, he added.

The COVID-19 testing centre at Saint John's North End Wellness Centre on Victoria Street closed Monday after less than a week. (Connell Smith/CBC)

Reardon isn't convinced. She said the bewildering opening and then closing of the other two locations "instills a lack of confidence in the decision makers for [Saint John].

"Every place else seems to be up and running," she said.

Daigle had previously said Saint John's testing centre was moved from the east side exhibition grounds to the north end residential neighbourhood in part to "provide a more central, accessible location to the most vulnerable segments of the city's population."

The north end location allowed for "more immediate access to the technology, equipment, staffing and other resources required to operate the centre," he had said.

This COVID-19 testing centre at Saint John's Exhibition Park was all almost ready to open March 17, after three days of preparation, when it was ordered to move to the small clinic in the old north end. (Submitted)

Reardon argued the move wasn't well thought-through.

"People who live in poverty don't have the resources lots of times to be running out buying hand sanitizers and, you know, all these other things that people are using to protect themselves and hoarding, you know, food and all this other stuff," she had said.

Reardon also worried the smaller facility, where it's more difficult to maintain the recommended social distance of six feet, would make it less likely people would go to get tested.

COVID-19 testing centres are operating in cities and towns across the province.

Fredericton has two locations: the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre on King Street and the former Daily Gleaner building on Prospect Street.

Other Horizon locations include:

The Moncton City Hospital in the Professional Arts Building parking lot on Macbeath Avenue​​​​​​.

The Miramichi Health Centre (behind the Miramichi Medical Arts Centre) on King George Highway.

Plaster Rock at the Tobique Valley Community Health Centre on Main Street.

All screening is done by appointment only and only after a triage is done by calling Tele-Care 811 or by a family physician.

Similarly, the Vitalité Health Network has eight COVID-19 testing centre locations. They include: