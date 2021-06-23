N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health, Higgs to hold news briefing Wednesday morning

New Brunswick Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 news briefing in Fredericton this morning.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking at the briefing at 9:30 a.m.

Public Health announced 137 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Three people remain hospitalized with the respiratory disease, including one in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,763 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 2,579 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 410,284 tests have been conducted to date.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 10:25 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

– from Toronto to Fredericton Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton

– from Montreal to Moncton Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 25 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Homestead Restaurant (358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Aug. 25 between 8 p.m. and midnight – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Rd., Moncton

459 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

200 Golf St., Dieppe Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco Wholesale Moncton, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guy's Frenchys, 1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 26 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – O'Leary's Pub, 46 Princess St., Saint John

46 Princess St., Saint John Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – The MacShack (22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley)

(22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley) Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Shear Beauty Salon & Spa (155 King St., Fredericton)

(155 King St., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 23 and 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge Aug. 21 between noon and 2 p.m. – Boston Pizza , 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton

, 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock

19 Court St., Upper Woodstock Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, St Léonard

470 Route 17, St Léonard Aug. 26 – Marché Bonichoix Saint-Quentin, 145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 25 and 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Hotel Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin Hospital, 21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Piste Athlétisme Robert Thibault, 210 Mgr Martin-Est Rd., Saint-Quentin

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Aug. 24 – Sport Expert, 100 Roseberry St., Campbellton

100 Roseberry St., Campbellton Aug. 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park , 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie

, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie Aug. 24 between 9:30 a.m. to noon – Sugarloaf Mall, 312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton

312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. – Circle K Irving, 143 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bathurst Mall, 1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst

1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant, 1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Marshall's, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Aubainerie Bathurst, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 21 between midnight and 3 a.m. – Party à la Youpi with DJ Saulnier, Army Camp, Leech

Army Camp, Leech Aug. 18 and 19 – Camping et Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie

3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo

Nigadoo Aug. 16 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – La Trappe, Vieux Couvent, Caraquet

Vieux Couvent, Caraquet Aug. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – La Brôkerie, 39 du Carr Ave., Caraquet

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook Aug. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sailor and Jane Eatery, 1 Jane St., Miramichi

1 Jane St., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi

4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.