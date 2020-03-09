N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Farmers outraged by provincial ban on temporary foreign workers

Farmers are expressing anger and disappointment over the province's decision to ban temporary foreign workers from entering New Brunswick to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement at a COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.

"There is no one more aware of the implications of bringing someone to New Brunswick than the families who are providing the accommodation and the workplace," Lisa Ashworth, president of the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick, said Wednesday.

Last week, the provincial government released a 15-document listing protocols for employers to follow if they rely on temporary foreign workers.

Ashworth said farmers were prepared to follow those guidelines, which include allowing foreign workers to isolate for 14-days upon arrival in Canada.

About 200 temporary foreign workers come to New Brunswick each year. But Higgs suggested farmers hire local help instead.

But Ashworth said many Canadians don't apply for the labour-intensive jobs and even if they did, it's difficult to provide safe training for new workers during a pandemic.

"These are skilled agricultural labourers coming from other countries," she said. "They've been doing this job their entire lives, so they hit the ground ready to be efficient and productive.

"You can't really replace that with someone who's had a successful career in some other industry."

Ashworth said farmers were blindsided by Higgs's decision.

And without temporary workers, producers will be forced to plant fewer crops this year.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

"We have producers who simply say, 'I can't do this. I have to stop spending money because I have no guarantee that I will harvest and sell a crop to recover, even a portion of the losses that I've incurred.'"

Ashworth said she understands government made the decision to prevent more cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

But the province also needs a food supply.

"Without food, we don't need to worry too much about health."

Province to share afternoon update

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will provide a virus update at 2:30 p.m. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Of the 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 114 people have recovered — a 97 per cent recovery rate.

Only one patient is in hospital.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will be providing a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms include fever, a new or worsening cough, breathlessness, sore throat, headache and runny nose.

More symptoms were added to the list this week, including: a new onset of fatigue, a new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, and loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell. In children, purple markings on the fingers or toes are also a symptom.

If you have two of these symptoms, you should: