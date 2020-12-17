New Brunswick has seven new cases of COVID-19 and the most people in hospital since the pandemic began, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Thursday.

Six of the new cases are in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, three of which are contacts of previous cases. The other three cases are still under investigation.

"The sustained outbreak is continuing despite our best efforts to limit it," Russell said, noting it is largely driven by the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

Public Health is "very concerned" and the region must remain at the red COVID alert level to allow contact tracing to continue, she said.

The other new case is in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and is a contact of an existing case.

There are now 146 active cases in the province.

This includes 20 people in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,679.

There have been 31 deaths and 1,484 recoveries.

A total of 263,002 tests have been conducted.

Some getting vaccines at a moment's notice

New Brunswickers age 55 and over are getting access to vaccines at a moment's notice because pharmacies are trying to use up extra AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, according to the executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association.

Jake Reid said the province was able to secure an extra allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 55 and older before the Easter long weekend.

"The window of eligibility is 70 and over, but for this particular vaccine, 55 and older, you can get that vaccine," Reid said. "They really are pop-up."

Up until now, New Brunswick pharmacies were working with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines only. But many pharmacies across the province were willing to take on the extra allotment of doses.

"A lot of stores said 'yes,' " he said. "So they were able to put together really quickly in their plans to accommodate this extra allotment of vaccines."

And the appointments are booking up fast.

"We've been able to do things very quickly and that's a good thing for our province."

Reid said this is the only additional allotment pharmacies are aware of right now. Pharmacies are only made aware of the doses 14 days in advance.

He said he couldn't speak for government as to why the extra allotment wasn't announced by Public Health, but said the pop-up vaccination clinics are "a good thing" for New Brunswick.

"The province is working really hard to secure as many doses as they can, quickly."

He said pharmacies across the province are prepared to administer more vaccines, but they need supply to ramp up.

But Reid remains hopeful that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive their first dose by July 1.

"We want to make sure every vaccine goes into an arm."

Pandemic changes the way LSDs vote

Elections in local service districts are happening differently this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Cairns of Simonds Parish, about 36 kilometres northeast of Saint John, is concerned that residents aren't being given enough notice and will miss their chance to vote.

"Nobody has got the notices yet," he said.

Normally the whole community gathers in a local hall at an appointed meeting time for nominations and a vote.

This year, residents have to register to vote in advance. The meeting will take place by video and phone conference, and ballots will have to be mailed in.

Residents in Simonds Parish have until April 14 to register to vote. Their Zoom meeting is planned for April 28.

List of exposures

Saint John Regional Y on April 1, 2021, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 22 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Sparta Progressive Gym (113, 44th Avenue D, Edmundston)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: