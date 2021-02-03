N.B. COVID-19 roundup: In-person classes to resume this fall for colleges and universities

Post-secondary education institutions should expect in-person learning to resume this fall, according to the province.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, colleges and universities were forced to take classes online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available to all New Brunswick adults by early summer, we are optimistic that these institutions will be able to offer on-campus instruction safely and successfully during the 2021-22 academic year," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

Russell said it's still critical to take COVID-19 and its variants seriously. But Public Health realizes the pandemic has had negative impacts on the mental health and financial stability of students and staff.

"Permitting a safe return to in-person education with continued adherence to public health measures is in everyone's best interests," Russell said in a statement released Wednesday.

Post Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder said New Brunswick colleges and universities will make their own decisions about COVID-19 protocols and when to resume in-person classes. (Connell Smith/CBC)

Since post-secondary institutions are independent from government, Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder said they will make their own decisions as to when they will resume in-person learning.

Colleges and universities will also be responsible for implementing COVID-19-related safety protocols.

"I know we are ready for this step and well-positioned to react should there be a change in circumstances over the coming months," Holder said.

Researchers develop immunity test for COVID-19

Researchers in Ontario have designed a test that will determine whether someone is immune to COVID-19.

Although thousands of Canadians are being vaccinated for the virus, John Trant said researchers still don't know how long immunity will last — varying anywhere between six months to two years.

"If it wears off after a year or two years, we will need to get booster shots because we won't be safe until everybody in the world is immune," said John Trant, a chemistry professor who is leading the research team at the University of Windsor.

He said if anyone in the world acts as a reservoir for the disease, it will spread again.

"We saw how quickly it spread this time."

That's why monitoring people's immune status is important, Trant said.

The test, which doesn't have an official name yet, is similar to a pregnancy test.

A person takes a drop of blood and puts it on a lateral flow cassette. Within about five minutes, the test will reveal a line or no line at all.

John Trant is a chemistry professor at the University of Windsor. He is also leading a team of researchers in the design of a test that will look at whether people are immune to COVID-19 after they're vaccinated. (University of Windsor)

"That will basically say, 'Yes you're immune or no you're not, or your immunity is fading and it's time for a booster,'" he said.

Then, a pharmacist or doctor will decide next steps, such as getting an updated booster shot.

Once people are vaccinated they are protected against COVID-19 for six months to two years.

"After that it's going to vary person to person," he said. "Everybody's immunity is going to fade at different rates."

Eventually, they're hoping testing will be in the form of a nasal swab.

He said it should be done with a regular checkup, a hospital visit or visit to the pharmacy once every six months and will cost about $10.

Clinical trials are taking place right now and the test is expected to be ready in the next year.

Hairdressers scrambling to stay open in pandemic

New Brunswick hairdressers say their businesses are struggling to survive the pandemic.

Gaye Cail, chair of executive officers of the Cosmetology Association, says many members are scared and few hairdressers qualify for existing government relief programs.

Most of the members are self-employed and run their own establishments.

"With the Opportunities New Brunswick benefit, they don't qualify for that because they don't have two or more employees or staff in there," said Cail.

Of the 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 133 are in the Edmundston region, Zone 4. (NIAID-RML via The Associated Press)

She said it also doesn't make sense for members to receive a loan from the province, as they're continuously being shut down.

"How would they ever pay back the loans?"

As long as they have an operational plan, salons are permitted to open in the orange phase of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan. But the association has been lobbying for permission from government to remain open in the red phase.

"There's been no transmission in cosmetology," she said. " ...It just seems a bit heavy handed on our behalf."

Cail said the prospect of closure orders has also led many hairdressers to switch to mobile operations or working at home.

"We're not sure what to expect in the future."

162 active cases

New Brunswick has three new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of active cases to 162, Public Health announced Tuesday.

Eighteen people are in hospital with the respiratory virus across the province, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 1,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. There have been 1,472 recoveries, including nine on Monday, and 30 COVID-related deaths.

On Monday, 791 tests were conducted for a total of 262,088 to date.

List of exposures

Saint John Regional Y on April 1, 2021, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 22 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Sparta Progressive Gym (113, 44th Avenue D, Edmundston)

Public Health is advising anyone who used the female changing room at the Saint John Regional Y on April 1 and in that time frame, call Public Health at 506-658-5188. Public Health is also advising staff and patrons who scanned into the Regional Y through Membership on the specified time and date — regardless of their location within the building — to self-monitor for symptoms until midnight of April 11

"The YMCA of Greater Saint John's first priority is the health and safety of the children, families and staff who are part of our Y community," said Shilo Boucher, president & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: