N.B COVID-19 roundup: Higgs to share details of Atlantic travel bubble

Premier Blaine Higgs will share further details about the Atlantic travel bubble that's set to begin early next month.

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.

Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking with reporters at 2:30 p.m.

The agreement means travellers within the Atlantic provinces will not be required to self-isolate after crossing the borders. Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions.

Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region, the release said.

20 active cases in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is the only Atlantic province that has active cases.There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The province announced one new case over the weekend, which spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said was a health-care worker.

There have been 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Since the disease was first recorded in New Brunswick in March, and 143 people have recovered.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking with reporters in Fredericton about the Atlantic travel bubble that begins July 3. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Twenty-two people have recovered from the virus outbreak in the Campbellton region.

Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. Two New Brunswickers living at a long-term care residence in Atholville have died from COVID-19.

Farmers feeling effects of brief ban on temporary foreign workers

A New Brunswick farming group says the province has brought in 21 per cent fewer temporary foreign workers than it did last year.

The province had instituted a ban on temporary foreign workers from entering the province in April to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

After complaints from farmers and fish plants that couldn't find replacement workers, the province lifted the ban a few weeks later.

But Lisa Ashworth, president of the New Brunswick Agriculture Alliance, said the reversal came too late in the spring for many farmers.

"During the busiest time of the year, when producers should be in the field working and helping to supervise crews, they were actually inside doing paperwork," she said.

And it doesn't help when farmers have to deal with multiple governments, all of whom have extra on their plate because of the pandemic, Ashworth said.

"It's very very difficult to reverse course quickly when you're dealing with the bureaucracy of two levels of Canadian government, and the government of a foreign country, all of whom are dealing with pandemic situations."

When the ban was first announced at the end of April, the province said it expected New Brunswickers to sign up for vacant jobs on farms and in fish plants, which would typically be filled by temporary foreign workers.

When the province banned temporary foreign workers this spring, it left many New Brunswick farmers in the lurch. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

But few people applied for those jobs and she said some of the New Brunswickers who were hired wanted to be paid in cash so they could continue drawing EI and COVID-19 relief benefits.

"The stability of that local labour force seems to be a bit iffy with people coming and going, and that makes it a challenge to make plans for what has to be done," said Ashworth.

She said temporary foreign workers should never have been banned in the first place.

"We shouldn't have the expectation that people were just going to step up because these jobs had already been advertised and gone unfilled."

Lisa Ashworth, president of the New Brunswick Agriculture Alliance, said farmers will need more temporary foreign workers to work in their fields well into the fall. (Submitted by the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick)

The province said the ban was partially out of concern that workers could be infected with COVID-19. At least two temporary foreign workers have tested positive for the virus during self-isolation after their arrival in the province.

Ashworth said that's why farmers pushed for self-isolation protocols rather than a ban.

"I don't think we can say we've had an issue with temporary foreign workers," she said.

"We have evidence that the protocols work, because the positive tests occurred when the temporary foreign workers were in the initial quarantine phase and had not come in contact with a New Brunswick labour force."

Ashworth hopes more foreign workers will be brought in as there will be a need for them well into the fall.

Vitalité allows patient visits, except at Campbellton Regional Hospital

Vitalité Health Network is allowing visits at all of its hospitals, with the exception of the Campbellton Regional Hospital. Visits can take place between 2 and 8 p.m., except at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

In a news release Wednesday, Vitalité said it plans to reassess the situation at the Campbellton hospital in "the next few days."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, will be speaking at a news briefing in Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon. (Government of New Brunswick)

Visitors must observe various measures to help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.

Only one designated visitor is allowed. An exception is possible if a visitor requires a support person.

Visits are limited to one hour.

Designated visitors must always wear a fabric face covering or mask during their visit. They must comply with existing Public Health guidelines and observe the facility's infection control policies.

Designated visitors must be at least 12 years old.

Pets are not allowed.

However, specific exemptions and restrictions apply to patients in the follow sectors:

Palliative Care units: Two designated visitors are allowed at a time and visiting hours may be modified. One additional visitor (pastoral/spiritual care) per patient can enter the facility to bring comfort to the patient, family and loved ones.

Long-term care: Patients in long-term care can have two designated visitors but only one designated visitor at a time can visit. If a support person is required for the designated visitor, two visitors will be allowed at the same time. Visits will be scheduled by appointment to limit the number of visitors to the unit.

Intensive care units: Only one designated visitor is allowed, and it must necessarily be a close family member. The duration of the visit will be determined by the unit staff based on the patient's condition and on the activity level on the unit.

Emergency departments: Only one support person may accompany patients who need assistance.

Outpatient services: Only one support person may accompany patients who need assistance.

Vitalité said this information could change.

Earlier this week, Horizon Health Network announced it would allow patients to have visitors in its hospitals.

Border patrol refuses 2 people on Air Canada's first flight to Saint John

Border security officers refused two passengers entering Saint John on Air Canada's first flight from Montreal, according to Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

Air Canada resumed flights from Montreal to the Port City on Monday.

Downey said there are two peace officers and two screeners at each airport during hours of operation to question travellers arriving at the airport.

Capitol Theatre set to reopen in Moncton

Moncton's Capitol Theatre hopes to reopen its doors to patrons by the end of the week.

Last week the province announced theatres could reopen, as long as certain precautions were put in place.

Kim Rayworth, managing director of the Capitol Theatre, said the theatre had just completed its first livestream production when it heard the news about the loosening of restrictions.

"Until the announcement last Friday we thought, 'Well this might be the way that we're doing business here for a while,'" said Rayworth.

"So we were just thrilled to learn last Friday that hopefully, as of this Friday, we'll be able to welcome people to our hall."

The province did put some rules in place for theatres and other entertainment businesses.

Physical distancing must be maintained and operators must keep detailed visitor information to make contact tracing easier, in the event it's needed.

Rayworth said the theatre is working on a plan for how to sell tickets, which includes selling them by "family bubble" and having a shifting floor plan depending on needs.

"Definitely some things to work out in terms of capacity," she said.

"It looks like potentially every seat map could change, looking at different attendance numbers for different shows."

Theatres will also need to present an operating plan to the province, which shows they can maintain physical distance and hygiene standards.

"We're fairly confident that with our staff and our understanding of sanitation measures that we can do what we need to do to clean the building between visits," said Rayworth. "And make sure that all surfaces that have been touched by the patrons are taken care of."

Rayworth said the Capitol's first virtual show was a success, with 400 tickets sold.

She said they're y theatre is looking at possibly keeping that option open for patrons who still do not feel comfortable going out during the pandemic.

Campbellton emergency department reopens

The Campbellton Regional Hospital reopened its emergency department Wednesday morning, which it shut down for a week in another closure related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Vitalité Health Network has said elective surgeries and non-urgent outpatient care and services will resume June 29.

If the Campbellton region moves into the next phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan, patient visits might also be permitted by early next week.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: