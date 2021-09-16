Another COVID-19 case detected in a school, Harrison Trimble students stay home

A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Harrison Trimble High School, adding to the list of schools with exposure to the virus.

On Wednesday evening acting superintendent of Anglophone East School District Pamela Wilson told parents students will be staying home Thursday, and public health is working to confirm who's been a close contact of the confirmed case.

"We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days," Wilson wrote in the letter to parents.

She said Public Health will work with the school, and parents will be contacted if their child has been exposed. She said if parents don't get an email about their child being exposed, the students should closely self-monitor for symptoms this week and get tested if any develop.

"Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about any anxieties and remind them to treat one another with kindness and respect, in person and on social media," Wilson said.

Highest case count, 15th school affected

On Monday the province said 11 schools have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Over this week, that number rose to 14. This case brings the total to 15 schools over the course of a week.

The notice to parents comes after the province announced the highest single-day case number increase since the pandemic was declared, with 63 new cases.

This week the province instated new public safety measures, including requiring proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses and services, and travel registration. The province is also requiring students and teachers to start wearing masks in school again. Teachers who are vaccinated won't have to wear a mask while teaching.