N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 95 staff members off work at Saint John hospital

Nearly 100 health-care workers at the Saint John Regional Hospital are in isolation after exposures in three departments.

Margaret Melanson, vice-president quality and patient-centred care with the Horizon Health Network, said no outbreaks have been declared at the hospital.

She said 95 health-care workers are off work "due to COVID-19 related reasons."

Melanson said there have been confirmed exposures at the emergency department, internal medicine (4CN) and general surgery (3CN).

"Patients are being placed on isolation as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of transmission," she said in an emailed statement.

"While staffing resources are thin at SJRH, there has been no disruption to services."

More than 2,000 New Brunswickers are infected with COVID-19, with Public Health reporting hundreds of new cases per day.

A pandemic high was reported on Christmas Day — 309 new cases. It's not clear how much this spread is driven by Omicron and how much by other variants, though Public Health has confirmed 147 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

Restaurants surprised by how quickly business evaporated

In year two of the pandemic, restaurants were recovering, restrictions eased and people were feeling more confident about eating out. But a sharp rise in cases and the new variant have put a quick stop to that.

Luc Erjavec, Atlantic vice-president of Restaurants Canada, said any hopes that restaurant owners had of having a lucrative holiday season have evaporated.

"It's been a bit of a roller-coaster," Erjavec told Information Morning. The industry had worked really hard with Public Health officials. And things are seeming like they're getting back to normal."

Luc Erjavec, Restaurant Canada’s vice-president for the Atlantic region, says restaurants will have to keep fighting to stay afloat. (Luc Erjavec)

Tuesday marked the beginning of new restrictions in New Brunswick. Households must now cap their close contacts to 10 people, and restaurants are now capped at 50 per cent capacity. They also have to either implement two metres of physical distancing or install barriers between tables.

"All of a sudden when the restrictions came out reservations dropped off the books in droves," Enjavec said. "Potentially, millions of dollars of lost sales."

He said the first two weeks of December were great, and the last two weeks were "utter despair."

9:08 Omicron dashed optimism in restaurant industry Not long ago restaurant operators looked forward to people at the tables, and cash registers ringing during the holidays. Now their mood is turning to despair. Luc Erjavec from Restaurants Canada speaks with host Vanessa Blanch about how the industry is coping. 9:08

Erjavec said restaurant owners did not want to lay off any workers a week before Christmas, and "thankfully" federal subsidies were reinstated.

"We need it," he said. "It's going to be a long tough winter. I can say we are a resilient industry. We were innovative. We've been through this a few times now in the last couple of years, and we're prepared to roll up our sleeves and start all over again."

He said the biggest challenge is to build consumer confidence once public health measures start working and case numbers decline.

New public exposure notices

Public Health is also reporting some new public exposures

Zone 1, Moncton region

Dec. 26 between midnight and 9 a.m. — Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital, Moncton, emergency department

Moncton, emergency department Dec. 25 between midnight and 9 a.m. — Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital, Moncton, emergency department

Flight exposures

Dec. 23 — Air Canada Flight 7920 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 10:30 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 23 — Air Canada Flight 7918 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 1:35 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 23 — Air Canada Flight 8510 – from Montreal to Bathurst, departed at 8:41 p.m.

– from Montreal to Bathurst, departed at 8:41 p.m. Dec. 23 — Porter Airlines Flight 247 – from Toronto to Ottawa, departed at 12:55 p.m.; Porter Airlines Flight 259 – from Ottawa to Moncton, departed at 6:35 p.m.

– from Toronto to Ottawa, departed at 12:55 p.m.; Porter Airlines Flight 259 – from Ottawa to Moncton, departed at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 22 — Air Canada Flight 8498 – from Toronto to Saint John, departed at 8:57 p.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John, departed at 8:57 p.m. Dec. 21 — Porter Airlines Flight 205 – from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed at 8:20 a.m.

– from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 21 — Air Canada Flight 7916 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 8 a.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed at 8 a.m. Dec. 21 — Air Canada Flight 7918 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 1:25 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 1:25 p.m. Dec. 20 — Air Canada Flight 7994 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:23 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 20 — Porter Airlines Flight 205 – from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed 8:20 a.m.

– from Ottawa to Fredericton, departed 8:20 a.m. Dec. 20 — Air Canada Flight 7998 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:11 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 20 — Porter Airlines Flight 205 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 6:56 a.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

Anyone concerned about having COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

If exhibiting any of those symptoms, stay home, call 811 or your doctor and follow instructions.