N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province reports no new cases of illness

New Brunswick has recorded a second day in a row of no new cases of COVID-19, and the total number of cases remains at 117.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health says. said the results are encouraging but warned that any gains the province has made could quickly be lost if the public does not remain vigilant.

"Every New Brunswicker must continue to stay at home as much as they possibly can," she said during Friday's news conference.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. (Photo: CBC News)

Sixty-six of the New Brunswick cases are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, and nine are the result of community transmission.

During the pandemic, 13 people have been hospitalized and eight of those patients have been discharged. Three of the five patients in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

Eighty-three people have recovered.

This is the second day in a row there hasn't been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The province performed 586 tests on Thursday, the largest volume since testing started last month.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Summer festivals could be cancelled

Premier Blaine Higgs spoke with municipal leaders at a conference call earlier Friday, telling them some summer festivals and celebrations are likely to be cancelled or postponed this year.

"We are not going back to business anytime soon," he said.

He said Canada Day celebrations would be among those in doubt.

Workers at power service company told to self-isolate

Up to 70 workers from a power services company in New Brunswick have been told to self-isolate at home after restoring power in Maine over the past week.

Thousands of residents in Maine lost power for just over a week after a snow and wind storm. Utilities in the state called on Holland Power Services in Fredericton for help.

"In these trying times, when you're in the dark and uncertain in uncertain times, we really need to step up and help those people effectively," Earl Holland, president and owner of Holland Power Service, said Friday.

There are more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in Maine, the majority of them in the southern part of the state.

Holland said his crews were working in northern and central areas of Maine.

"It is an emergency mandatory service," he said. "We have to prepare continuously for all kinds of different scenarios."

The company put together a plan two months ago, preparing for the pandemic. For instance, one person is instructed to drive a bucket truck, while that person's partner drives another vehicle.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking with reporters Friday afternoon. (Photo: Government of New Brunswick)

Holland said his staff have returned home safely on Thursday and will stay home for 14 days.

"If there happened to be another storm and services are required again, we'll have to make that judgment of when or if we would go," he said.

Crews were also asked to restore power Pennsylvania and Rhode Island but Holland said the company declined because of safety risks.

"We'll have to make that judgment of when or if we would go."

A look at how hospitals are preparing for COVID-19 patients

In a Twitter post, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society has revealed what it would look like to intubate patients coming in with COVID-19 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Dr. Chris Goodyear showed people what the intensive-care unit looks like for patients with COViD-19 who need to be looked after.

Medical staff at the hospital practise putting on personal protective gear, which included face shield. Then they safely take it off,

"By you practising your proper social distancing, your self-isolation as well as your handwashing techniques, hopefully I'll never have to put that stuff on again," Goodyear says in the video.

Province could slip into 'severe recession'

Earlier this week, the Royal Bank forecast New Brunswick's economy will shrink by 4.5 per cent this year and temporarily shed 43,000 jobs before recovery begins toward the end of summer.

"We now project all provinces will slip into a severe recession," bank economists Robert Hogue and Ramya Muthukumaran wrote in a report looking at the prospects for each province coping with the coronavirus.

"Business closures, massive layoffs and drastically reduced working hours for those still employed generate additional knock-on effects for other sectors — leading to further job losses and deepening the economic contraction. The end result will be for 2020 to mark the steepest one-year decline in GDP for all provinces."

The Conference Board of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion and National banks have each recently projected a severe economic contraction in New Brunswick this year of between 3.2 and 4.1 per cent.

That's significantly worse than the banking crisis and recession of 2008 when New Brunswick's economy declined by a combined 0.6 per cent over two years.

Legislature adopts 3 new measures in response to COVID-19

The New Brunswick legislature met for a quick 25-minute sitting Friday to adopt three new measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers will now be protected from being fired for staying home if they're self-isolating or if they have to care for a sick family member.

The bill amends the Employment Standards Act, which already has protections for workers, but "none of them would directly apply to the unprecedented emergency situation we find ourselves in today," Labour Minister Trevor Holder told the house.

MLAs also voted to give the government the power to establish emergency child care centres for children of essential workers who haven't been able to find other arrangements.

Contact tracing is crucial to limiting the spread of an outbreak. Here's a look inside the detective work done by public health nurses during a pandemic. 2:06

The province closed daycares last month as part its response to the pandemic but allowed some centres to operate for children of essential workers.

But not everyone has been able to find spots, so the law will let the province set up centres "in areas of need, when all other avenues have been exhausted," Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said.

The same bill, which amends the Emergency Measures Act, also suspends the deadlines for New Brunswickers filing court actions or complaints to provincial tribunals.

The deadlines will be suspended during the emergency and for 90 days after it ends.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: