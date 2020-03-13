N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Seafood industry calls for change to decision on temporary foreign workers

Seafood processors have joined food and trucking industries, calling on the provincial government to reverse its decision to ban temporary foreign workers.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the ban earlier this week but several groups and organizations hope to change his mind or secure exemptions.

"Two weeks ago, we described the situation in the seafood industry as a perfect storm," said Nat Richard, manager of corporate affairs for Downeast Cape Bald Packers in Cap-Pelé.

"That was before this decision."

Richard learned about the decision Monday night and said he was stunned.

He already had a chartered plane en route to Mexico to pick up the temporary foreign workers for his plant and bring them to Canada.

New Brunswick hasn't had any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for 11 days. (CBC News)

"We had a number of Mexican workers that were supposed to come to New Brunswick … they'll be quarantined in Nova Scotia and redeployed to some of our sister plants in Nova Scotia."

Richard said the decision could have serious consequences for the seafood industry.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking at a news conference in Fredericton this afternoon. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

He agrees health and safety are paramount, but that New Brunswick shouldn't act unilaterally.

He said he has spared no expense in ensuring his plant is outfitted with Plexiglas barriers between workers. He also had masks and protective shields available for employees to use.

Since other provinces are still allowed to bring in temporary foreign workers, Richard is worried New Brunswick's decision could put his seafood plant at a competitive disadvantage.

He's hopeful the province will re-examine its decision.

"I really do think there is a way here for us to do this without making any compromises on ensuring the health and safety of our workers, co–workers and of the communities where we do business," he said.

With 70,000 unemployed New Brunswickers and students in the province, Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday, it should be possible to fill the approximately 600 farm and fish plant vacancies.

Here's a roundup of other developments.

Premier, top doctor to address the province this afternoon

To date, 114 people have recovered from the illness out of the 118 confirmed cases. One person is still in hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, expects a second wave of the virus in New Brunswick related to travel or even community transmission.

Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs will be providing a virus update at 2:30 p.m.

Students in Anglophone South need to clean out desks, lockers

Students in the Anglophone School District South will be able to retrieve items from their desks and lockers as early as next week, Superintendent Zoe Watson said in an email to families.

Principals and staff are developing a process and time frame that will allow students and parents to retrieve items. The information will will be shared online.

Parents who have children attending Kindergarten to Grade 5 and Kindergarten to Grade 8 schools, along with some middle schools, are asked to pick up the items in the coming weeks. Some schools may package up the items in a bag and label for quick pick-up.

High school students are asked to clean out their own lockers.

Meanwhile, students who regularly use assistive technology as part of their educational program will be able to have the devices picked up for home use. Watson said the items have been thoroughly cleaned. Band instruments will also be available to be picked up.

Families cannot return any textbooks or other materials to the school at this time.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, expects a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the province. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

If a school is not packing up materials, parents and students are reminded to bring their own bags.

"Principals will let you know which entrance(s) will be used and you will be met by a staff member," Watson said in the letter.

"Each person will be asked to review the questions on the poster from Public Health displayed in the window. On entry to the school you will be asked to wash your hands using designated washrooms. It is recommended that you wash your hands again after leaving the school."

Watson said masks are not required while entering the schools, but are recommended.

"It is critical that everyone respect the safety guidelines of Public Health so we can ensure the health and safety of our students, staff and families," she said.

Groups in Fredericton encourage residents to buy local

The City of Fredericton, Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Fredericton Inc., Business Fredericton North, and Ignite Fredericton have launched a partnership to encourage residents to buy from local businesses.

The partnership includes a website, #SupportFredLocal, which directs residents to businesses that are open or offering alternative forms of purchase like online shopping, take-out and delivery during COVID-19 pandemic.

The website includes a listing of more than 200 Fredericton businesses that are open and trying to find different ways to conduct business.

"As we work with downtown businesses to spread the word that many are operational, and with the expectation that even more will be opening their doors in the coming weeks, partnering with the City and other agencies only makes sense," said Bruce McCormack, general manager of Downtown Fredericton Inc.

"Together we have a common goal to support businesses as well as our residents through this unprecedented time."

Moncton warns residents to continue physical distancing on trails

The City of Moncton is reminding its residents to practise physical distancing when using trails to exercise.

Jocelyn Cohoon, director of leisure service in Moncton, said the city is urging trail users to avoid missteps.

"We're really looking for people's co–operation because we don't want to have to close the trails due overcrowding or due to situations that make people uncomfortable," Cohoon said.

There have been few complaints of pedestrians, runners and bikers misusing the trails, Cohoon said, but the city is worried that could change as the weather warms up.

"We think as things dry up, that will encourage people spreading out a bit more too."

The city recommends people use more remote parks in Centennial Park, Irishtown and Mapleton to avoid overcrowding.

Cohoon said those passing others on trails should give a voice cue. Trail users should stick to the right and pass on the left as well, she said.

Families walking in a group should walk single file when someone on the trail is trying to pass them.

The Town of Riverview also has staff monitoring trails. To date they have reported very few violations.

Both Riverview and Dieppe placed signage on all of its trails to remind users of the physical distancing guidelines.

Miramichi cancels popular folk festival

The Miramichi Folksong Festival will celebrate its 63rd anniversary online this summer, organizers announced earlier this week.

The festival was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 onstage.

Susan Butler, the festival's organizer, considered cancelling altogether after she heard gatherings were banned until the end of the year.

The decision was made after a colleague suggesting a virtual festival instead.

"This is just a preview for next year … this will be more of an invite to come to the 64th Miramichi Folksong Festival and here's a little bit of what you're going to hear," Butler said.

Many of the musicians scheduled to perform this year will instead send a video of themselves playing an instrument or singing. The performers have already agreed to play live at the 64th Folksong Festival.

Music videos will be released on the festival's Facebook page on New Brunswick Day.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms include fever, a new or worsening cough, breathlessness, sore throat, headache and runny nose.

More symptoms were added to the list this week, including: a new onset of fatigue, a new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, and loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell. In children, purple markings on the fingers or toes are also a symptom.

If you have two of these symptoms, you should: