N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Food bank use high but levelling off

Some food banks in the province saw their intake rise dramatically last month over concerns about food insecurity caused by COVID 19.

But those numbers appeared to have stabilized, according to the head of the Oromocto Food Bank.

"The numbers went up in March everywhere," said Jane Buckley.

"I think it may have levelled off at this point."

Buckley said the Oromocto Food Bank helped 499 people in March 2019,but that number jumped to 838 in March 2020.

"There were a lot of people affected by COVID, people who were laid off," said Buckley.

She said a lot of people who sought help were from rural areas the food bank serves.

She credited the levelling off of food bank numbers to assistance programs, such as the Canada emergency care benefit, making people feel more secure in their ability to put food on the table.

Jane Buckley, the executive director of the Oromocto Food Bank, credits the levelling off of food bank numbers to assistance programs such as CERB. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Buckley said the food bank needed to implement new measures, such opening on more days and using curbside pickup, to protect volunteers and clients.

"It worked very well," said Buckley.

"People just backed their car up and loaded their trunk."

Buckley added that while financial donations have increased, food donations have decreased.

Fredericton homeless shelters avoid COVID-19 infections for now

The homeless community has been cited as a group particularly at risk of getting COVID-19, but at least in Fredericton, that group has been fairly safe.

Warren Maddox, the executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters, said that so far none of its clients have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We've been able to create a very good social distance between the beds," said Maddox.

Maddox said residents have adjusted well to the new routine under COVID-19, which includes strict cleaning and social distancing measures.

Warren Maddox, executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters, said residents wanted to stay at the downtown shelter instead of moving to the temporary shelter operating at Fredericton High School, but they're keeping the proper distance from each other. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He said at the beginning of the pandemic it seemed that operating procedures were changing every 48 hours, and the shelters had been planning for the worst since February.

"A little planning goes a long way," said Maddox.

Residents were set to transfer to Fredericton High School, but that plan was changed at the request of residents.

"The residents were pretty clear … 'this is our home,'" said Maddox.

There is still a shelter at the Fredericton High School gym, which has bee used by the city's out-of-the-cold shelter during the outbreak.

60 volunteers sign up for 'Adopt a Grandparent' in Saint John

A Saint John man's plan to help people at risk of catching COVID-19 seems to be catching on.

Mikel Lester started his "Adopt A Grandparent" program two weeks ago and has already signed up about 60 volunteers.

The program is aimed at providing services, such as picking up groceries and running errands, to seniors who are demographically at a higher risk of catching severe cases of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 118, with no new cases announced on Tuesday. (CBC)

Lester said the idea came to him when he noticed there were not as many seniors out and about as there used to be and his own respect for physical distancing had left him with some time on his hands.

It's not just groceries that people have been asking him to pick up.

"We've had requests of all sorts," said Lester, citing requests for books, sleep apnea equipment and a landline telephone.

The group has also begun to help front-line health staff who may miss store opening hours because of their work.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: