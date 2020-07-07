New Brunswick finishes two weeks without any new cases of COVID-19

It's been two weeks since Public Health has seen a new case of COVID-19 in the province.

According to the New Brunswick Public Health website on Tuesday, there is still one active case of the respiratory illness in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5. That person is not in hospital.

Since the reopening of the Atlantic travel bubble, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island. Nova Scotia has four active cases. There haven't been any new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland for 40 straight days.

In New Brunswick, 165 people have tested positive for the disease since March 11, and 162 people have recovered. Two people died in the Campbellton region.

To date, 44,818 tests have been performed for COVID-19 in the province. On Tuesday, 8,548 personal vehicles and 3,679 commercial vehicles entered the province, including 4,600 vehicles at the Aulac crossing from Nova Scotia.

Aulac has been the busiest entry point to New Brunswick since the four Atlantic provinces opened their borders to each other on Friday.

Travellers who live in the region no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days when they cross a provincial boundary.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: