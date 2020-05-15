All cases of COVID-19 in N.B. have recovered

All COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have recovered, said a news release from the Department of Health on Saturday.

There are no active cases in the province and the number of recovered cases remains at 120.

As of Saturday, 20,032 tests have been conducted.

The province is in the second phase of its recovery plan, which is aimed at reopening businesses and activities.

More Fredericton parks reopen

Some dog parks, disc golf courses and tennis courts at parks in Fredericton have reopened just in time for the Victoria Day weekend.

The Wilmot Park and Henry Park tennis courts reopened Friday and dog parks and disc golf courses reopened to the public Saturday morning.

Visitors must bring their own hand sanitizer, maintain two metres from others outside their bubble, not gather in groups and follow the posted rules.

If the public doesn't follow the rules, the facilities will be shut down for 48 hours.

Sports courts, fields, pickle ball courts, playgrounds and skateboard parks remain closed.

Several parks and playgrounds in Saint John have reopened for the long weekend.

Rainbow Park playground, Station One skate park, Rockwood Park playground, Forest Hills playground and Dominion Park playground and basketball court reopened Saturday, along with Shamrock Park tennis courts 1-5 and horseshoe pits.

Saint John will be sanitizing playground equipment twice daily and providing hand sanitizer at each location.

Libraries reopening over next few weeks

New Brunswick public libraries are preparing to reopen in the coming weeks, said a news release form the Government of New Brunswick on Friday.

Each library must have standards in place to protect staff and visitors when it reopens.

Services will be limited to returning and picking up books, CDs and DVDs. Programming, reference services and computer services will resume at a later date.

There are 64 public libraries across the province.

Buskers on the Bay Festival cancelled

The 30th annual Buskers on the Bay Festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Market Square's Facebook page, organizers said they were disappointed to pull the plug on one of the "oldest festivals in Canada."

Organizers said they're aware the region will miss the "working acts, children's activities and the extensive range of vendors" they had planned.

"But the safety of our community is our first priority and we understand the importance to cancel all large events and mass gatherings to help minimize the spread of the virus."

In April, the province ordered the cancellation of all events through to the end of the year.

"It is definitely disappointing to have to make this decision but we have big plans to celebrate both our 30th & 31st anniversaries of the Buskers on the Bay Festival in 2021," organizers said.

Buskers on the Bay was scheduled to take place from July 15 to 19.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: