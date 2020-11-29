N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Higgs supports keeping PCR test policy at land borders

Premier Blaine Higgs says he supports Canada keeping its negative COVID-19 PCR test requirement at land borders for people travelling from the United States, even if they're fully vaccinated.

The United States has announced it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8.

Non-essential travellers crossing at a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination or attest to their vaccination status upon request by a border agent, but unlike air travellers, there will be no requirement for them to show a negative COVID-19 test.

But Canada's policy, requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test three days prior to arrival, will remain in place, at least for now, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told CBC News on Thursday.

Higgs believes maintaining the policy "would be beneficial at this stage, at least at the beginning."

New Brunswick premier says he supports Canada's negative PCR test requirement at land borders 8:45 "I think maintaining our current rules would be beneficial at this stage, at least at the beginning," Premier Blaine Higgs tells Power & Politics. 8:45

"I think that right now there's a lot of people that are still pretty concerned," he told CBC's Power and Politics.I mean, "We're going through a wave here in New Brunswick as well," with record cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. "And we border [the] state of Maine."

Once the borders reopen, Higgs thinks the rule could be dropped after a few weeks or months.

"I'd like to think we'd get back to normal and our protocols would be similar on both sides of the border."

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for non-essential travel since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. Canada opened its border to U.S. travellers in early August.

Grand Falls mayor encourages use of rapid tests

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available to some people in circuit breaker areas starting Saturday, and the mayor of Grand Falls says he hopes people in his town take advantage of the opportunity.

Grand Falls is located in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, one of the COVID "hot spots" under circuit breaker restrictions for another week to limit the spread of the virus and reduce further hospitalizations.

The Grand Falls General Hospital is at 105 per cent capacity, but had no COVID patients, as of Thursday, according to an update from the Vitalité Health Network.

Mayor Marcel Deschênes says residents have been doing everything asked of them and are feeling frustrated after things were going so well in the summer.

He encourages them to make use of the free rapid test kits the province announced Thursday it will provide to people who have not been identified as close contacts of positive cases and do not have any symptoms.

Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes encourages people to do whatever they can to help reduce the COVID-19 numbers, but stopped short of explicitly urging people to get vaccinated. (Marcel Deschênes/Facebook)

They should do anything they can to help get through this period, he said. But he stopped short of explicitly urging people to get vaccinated.

"I mean it's a personal choice in a sense, but most of our people have been vaccinated and it's still going on and for whatever reason, we don't know the count in our area, but we're being told it's moving in the right direction," Deschênes said. "So let's just hope that continues.

"And the statement that we're making is whatever we can do to make a difference let's do it together because we're all in this together."

Deschênes says a fully vaccinated member of council tested positive for COVID last week, but all the other council members have tested negative so far.

Rapid tests will be available for pickup Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Grand Falls Town Hall, at 131 Pleasant St.

The province says they'll also be handed out in the Magic Mountain parking lot in Moncton (150 Magic Mountain Rd.) and at Perth-Andover Middle School (20 Nissen St.)

The program is only for people age two or older. People age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit.

1,103 active cases

Two more COVID-related deaths and 133 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday,

Sixty-three people are in hospital because of the virus, including 19 in intensive care. That's down from 68 and 27 respectively on Wednesday.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

The total active case count is 1,103.

A total of 81.8 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 or older are fully vaccinated, up from 81.6 per cent on Wednesday, while 91 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose, up from 90.9.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population — not just eligible population — double-dosed now that the highly transmissible delta variant is the dominant strain driving the fourth wave.

New Brunswick has had 5,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 4,396 recoveries so far and 82 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 499,014 tests have been conducted to date.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 8 p.m.

The following are other new public exposures released by Public Health on Friday:

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, diagnostic imaging department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 9 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (165 Main St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 7 – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

(195 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 7 – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

(250 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 7 – Giant Tiger (210 King St., St. Stephen)

(210 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 7 – Dollarama (210 King St., St. Stephen)

(210 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 5 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Home Hardware (145 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 6 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned Tuesday and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct, 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(169 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

(69 Marché Rd., Dieppe) Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

(751 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

(11 York St., Berry Mills) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

(2891 Main St., Hillsborough) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.– The Brick – (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

– (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Under Armour Factory House (78 Wyse St., Moncton)

(78 Wyse St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Walmart (25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, ophthalmology waiting room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Clinique Dr Sourire Orthodontists (211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe)

(211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and noon – Saint Augustine Catholic Church (340 Dominion St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(75 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

(250 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

(195 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

(640 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 3, between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 2 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Woodchucks Axe Throwing (125 Prince William St., Saint John)

(125 Prince William St., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Churchill's Pub and Steakhouse (8 Grannan St., Saint John)

(8 Grannan St., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Leon's (428 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(428 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Leon's Clearance Centre (525 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(525 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 1 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Between Sept. 27 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Sept. 27 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

(701 Millidge Ave., Saint John) Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – New Brunswick Provincial Court (10 Peel Plaza, Saint John)

(10 Peel Plaza, Saint John) Sept. 28 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – QPLEX – (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis)

– (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dr. Demmings Office (Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

(4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock) Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1399 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

(1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

(71 Downing St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

(594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

(91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fredericton Indoor Pool (79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton))

(79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton)) Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

(558 Main St., Woodstock) Between Sept. 28-29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

(185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 28 – C. Terrance Shaw Dental Office (15 Station St., Perth Andover)

(15 Station St., Perth Andover) Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Between Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

(500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(69 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

(100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

(10039 Route 144, Grand Falls) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

(60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

(226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct.1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29-30 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept, 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

(1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – (230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29-39 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept, 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 28-29, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant (168 Water St., Campbellton)

(168 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 27-28, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Island Lake Club (Balmoral Parish)

(Balmoral Parish) Sept. 27-28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet)

(49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet) Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

(3394 Principale St., Tracadie) Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Boutique Évasion (956 Main St., Neguac)

(956 Main St., Neguac) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

(188 King St., Miramichi) Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2470 King George Highway, Miramichi) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Boutique Évasion (956 Main St., Neguac)

(956 Main St., Neguac) Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 and 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – L.J. Patterson Sales and Service (752 Main St., Beresford)

(752 Main St., Beresford) Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.