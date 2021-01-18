COVID-19 case confirmed at another Quispamsis school

The Anglophone South School District is reporting a case of COVID-19 at a school in Quispamsis.

In an email to parents, superintendent Zoe Watson said a case has been confirmed at Quispamsis Middle School.

Watson said the district is working with Public Health to contact students who may have come into contact with the infected individual.

She said if parents weren't contacted directly it is safe to send their children to school.

On Thursday, a case was reported at Kennebecasis Valley High School, which is also in Quispamsis.

Four other schools in the province confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

This includes two more schools in the Anglophone South School District; Belleisle Elementary School in Springfield and Millidgeville North School in Saint John.

Two schools in the Anglophone East School District have also announced confirmed cases: Riverview East School and Caledonia Regional High School in Hillsborough.