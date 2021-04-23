Have a question about COVID-19? Today's your chance to ask
New Brunswickers will have a chance to ask the province's chief medical officer of health questions about COVID-19, vaccines and the situation in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, today.
Public Health to hold live Q&A session at 1:30 p.m.
Dr. Jennifer Russell and Dr. John Tobin, the head of the family medicine department in Zone 4 for the Vitalité Health Network, will host a live Q&A session at 1:30 p.m.
It will be live-streamed on the Government of New Brunswick's YouTube channel.
Residents are asked to submit their questions in advance via the the government's Twitter account or Facebook page.
Hundreds of questions have already been posted, on topics ranging from the cycle threshold for testing, to the self-isolation rules after vaccination and the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
