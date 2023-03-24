N.B. to end COVID-19 PCR testing for most people April 1, memo reveals

COVID-19 PCR testing for most New Brunswickers will end April 1, CBC has learned.

In a memo to all medical practitioners, Dr. Yves Léger, deputy chief medical officer of health, cites the "very low demand for testing and the need to eventually transition back to routine testing practices."

People will no longer be able to self-schedule an appointment for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at an assessment centre, according to the memo, dated March 20.

"Patients with COVID-19 compatible symptoms where the outcome of PCR testing will directly influence treatment or care," will still be able to get a lab-based PCR test, Léger advised.

But they will require a referral from a health-care provider, he said.

The move comes as New Brunswick continues to add several deaths to its pandemic death toll each week, as dozens of people continue to be hospitalized for or with the virus, and as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, deemed immune evasive and "the most transmissible" yet, has become the dominant strain in the province.

It also comes as New Brunswick recorded its highest PCR test positivity rate in about a year — the highest in the country — which indicates a high level of community transmission, and as the federal government has stopped supplying rapid tests.

The Department of Health could not immediately be reached for comment about the timing of the move, what it will mean for the province's weekly COVIDWatch reports, the impact that adding referrals will have on health-care providers, or what the requirement will mean for the thousands of New Brunswickers who still don't have a primary care provider.

But according to Horizon and Vitalité health networks, people without access to a primary care provider can also be referred by consulting with a physician through an after-hours or walk-in clinic, through a virtual appointment with eVisitNB or by contacting Telecare 811.

People will continue to be able to access their COVID-19 PCR test results through their MyHealthNB account.

Rapid test kits — also known as point-of-care testing kits will continue to be "readily available" by appointment through a variety of community-based sites, including public libraries, municipal buildings and health centres, Horizon said in a statement.

People are still encouraged to register positive rapid test results, the regional health authorities said.

When CBC inquired last week about the future of PCR testing in the province, department spokesperson Sean Hatchard replied, "Multiple COVID-19 testing options will be available to New Brunswickers for the foreseeable future. Those include both rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are used for other ailments as well, and those options will exist well beyond June 2023."

Access restricted since January 2022

In the memo, Léger noted New Brunswick's approach to COVID testing has "continuously evolved over the course of the pandemic."

Since Jan. 4, 2022, self-referral for PCR testing has been limited to people with COVID symptoms who are vulnerable or in high-risk settings.

These include people who:

Are over 50 or are under age two.

Live or work in a hospital, extra mural and Ambulance New Brunswick, long-term care facility, correctional facility or shelter, or are "precariously housed."

Are immunocompromised.

Are pregnant.

Require a PCR test for international travel.

"The number of PCR tests administered at assessment centres for the general public has significantly decreased," wrote Léger.

According to figures provided by Horizon Health Network, 370 self-referrals for PCR testing were received provincewide in February, compared to about 8,000 in March 2022.

Test centre staff to be reassigned

The New Brunswick Medical Society could not immediately be reached for comment.

All primary care providers will be able to request a PCR test at sites within the regional health authorities, according to the memo.

Horizon and Vitalité, which operate the assessment centres, will "soon be making changes to their processes for COVID-19 testing, and will be communicating these changes to practitioners once they are finalized," Léger said.

Horizon and Vitalité officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But on Friday afternoon, after CBC posted this story, Horizon issued a news release confirming that PCR testing at its assessment centres will only be available for those who receive a referral through a family physician or primary care provider, "the same as other viruses and diseases."

"These changes are being implemented in light of updated testing guidance from New Brunswick Public Health," it says.

The number of PCR tests administered at assessment centres for the general public has 'significantly decreased,' according to a memo Léger sent to health-care providers. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

All of Horizon's COVID-19 assessment centres will remain operational, but the hours of operation will be reduced to five days a week, Monday to Friday, from seven.

"In light of these changes, Horizon will be reassigning 26 of the 40 staff members of its COVID-19 assessment centres — a mix of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory technicians and administrative support — back to roles in our hospitals or in primary health care," the release says.

Vitalité issued a similar news release.

"This new approach will improve the capacity and efficiency of our outpatient clinics," Stéphane Legacy, senior vice-president of corporate services said in a statement.

When CBC inquired last week, both Horizon and Vitalité declined to answer any questions, directing inquiries to the Department of Health.

Testing helps reduce spread, track variants

CBC asked Health Canada about its guidance to provinces on continuing PCR testing. Spokesperson Joshua Cooke did not answer directly.

"Molecular testing is the responsibility of the provinces and territories. Please contact them for further information," he said in an emailed statement.

The national microbiology laboratory in Winnipeg will continue to provide reference-level testing to support provinces and territories "and no end to this support is being considered at present," Cooke added.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's website says testing is "important" because it's the only way to confirm if someone has COVID-19 and PCR tests are "the gold standard" to diagnose active COVID-19 infection in people with symptoms.

Testing helps reduce the spread of the virus because when people test positive, they can isolate.

It also indicates where the virus is spreading and how much the virus may be circulating in certain communities, which helps people and authorities understand the level of risk.

The regional health authorities operate the COVID-19 testing centres, like this Horizon one in Saint John. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In addition, testing helps officials better understand the virus, including which variants are circulating, the emergence of new ones, and whether they are of concern or of interest.

In New Brunswick, more than 100 random positive PCR test samples are routinely sent for genetic sequencing to determine the proportion of each variant. Last week, of the 184 samples, 109 — or 59 per cent — were the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

21.7% positivity

A total of 313 new cases of COVID have been confirmed through 1,442 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, for a positivity rate of 21.7 per cent, according to this week's COVIDWatch report.

That's the highest it has been since at least last April, when it was about 26 per cent.

Percent positivity is calculated by dividing the number of positive results by the total number of tests performed, and multiplying by 100.

CBC asked what New Brunswick's highest positivity rate has been since the beginning of the pandemic, and when, but Hatchard did not answer directly.

"I can tell you that New Brunswick's COVID-19 testing per cent positivity rate has eclipsed the current 21.4 per cent mark several times in the past — most recently in early April 2022, when it hit roughly 26 per cent," he said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"Public Health would strongly recommend that you exercise caution when comparing per cent positivity rates at different points in the COVID-19 pandemic, given there were different factors at play at different times — like public health mandates, different strains circulating, different testing strategies, etc.," Hatchard added.

He did not elaborate.

National average positivity is 11.4%

The Public Health Agency of Canada's website shows New Brunswick's positivity rate at 23.4 per cent, as of March 11. The national average is 11.4 per cent.

New Brunswick's PCR test positivity was more than double the national average, as of March 11, according to federal figures. (Health Canada)

The second highest province is Newfoundland and Labrador, at 16.2 per cent, followed by Nova Scotia at 15.6 per cent, and Prince Edward Island at 13.6 per cent.

Less than 1 rapid test per resident in stock

As of Sept. 21, New Bruswickers no longer have to have COVID symptoms to obtain a rapid test, but an appointment is still required to pick up a test kit from one of the distribution sites.

Rapid tests, which are also known as point-of-care tests and provide results within 15 minutes, should only be used when someone has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, as that is when they are most effective and useful, the Department of Health has said.

New Brunswick has an estimated 544,162 rapid tests in inventory, as of March 8, according to the federal government's website.

That's less than one test (0.6) per resident.

It's one of the smallest stockpiles in the country. Only Nunavut (509,576), Northwest Territories (369,581) and Yukon (271,873) have fewer tests, the website shows.

The Department of Health has not said how many rapid tests the province has in stock, but the federal government's website shows an estimated 544,162. The province's estimated population is 812,061, as of July, according to Statistics Canada. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Shipments from the federal government stopped at the end of January — "a decision made in collaboration with all provinces and territories," according to a Health Canada spokesperson.

"Through bilateral engagement, [provinces and territories] informed the federal government they had sufficient supply of rapid tests to fulfill their programming needs," the unidentified spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Hatchard has described New Brunswick's inventory as "robust."

"There is enough inventory for anyone who would like to have tests on hand in case they become symptomatic," he said earlier this month.

At this time, New Brunswick isn't anticipating a need to procure additional rapid tests from the federal government. - Sean Hatchard, Department of Health spokesperson

Hatchard did not say how soon the tests are due to expire. "Expiry dates vary by lot. As part of good inventory management process, the first to expire will be the first out," he said.

The federal government still has 50 million rapid tests in inventory, which have been allocated to provinces and territories, and "will be held for readiness in case of future need," according to the Health Canada spokesperson.

"At this time, New Brunswick isn't anticipating a need to procure additional rapid tests from the federal government," Hatchard has said.

As of Tuesday, about 30.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a second COVID-19 vaccine booster.