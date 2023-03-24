Horizon to close all COVID-19 PCR testing centres Friday, internal memo reveals

All Horizon Health Network COVID-19 testing centres will close, effective Friday, because of a decrease in demand, an internal memo obtained by CBC News reveals.

PCR testing will now be managed by and performed at Horizon hospitals, Danny Jardine, Horizon's interim vice-president community, advises all staff and physicians in the memo, dated May 25.

Vitalité Health Network and the Department of Health could not immediately be reached for comment about the fate of other COVID assessment centres in New Brunswick.

Horizon is taking a "new direction on COVID-19 testing," wrote Jardine.

"The demand for PCR [polymerase chain reaction lab] testing for COVID-19 has significantly decreased across the province," he wrote.

As a result, Thursday is the last day the assessment centres will be operational.

A primary care provider must submit a request for a PCR test at a hospital, according to the memo.

"Appointments will only be accepted through a primary care provider's office. Patients are not to call to request an appointment."

Access to tests restricted since April 1

PCR testing has been restricted for the past two months because New Brunswickers with COVID symptoms can no longer self-schedule an appointment. The lab-based tests are only available to those for whom the results "will directly influence treatment or care," and they must have a referral from a health-care provider.

A total of 2,748 PCR tests were conducted across the province between April 30 and May 27, according to Tuesday's first monthly COVIDWatch report instead of weekly.

That's actually up from the 370 self-referrals for PCR tests Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, previously told CBC were received in February, but down from about 8,000 tests conducted in March 2022.

14 more deaths, 50 COVID patients

The province announced 14 more deaths from COVID-19 in Tuesday's COVIDWatch report, raising the pandemic death toll to 897. Two of the people who died were between 50 and 69 years old, and 12 were 70 or older. Their deaths occurred between last November and April.

Thirty-nine people were admitted to the hospital because of the virus during the reporting month, four of whom required intensive care.

The two regional health authorities, meanwhile, said that as of Saturday, they had 50 people hospitalized who were either admitted because of COVID or initially admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus. Three of those patients required intensive care, the Horizon and Vitalité COVID dashboards showed.

A total of 294 new cases of COVID were confirmed through PCR tests in the past month, for a positivity rate of 10.7 per cent.

An additional 168 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test.