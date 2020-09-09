Here's what to expect when you head to the polls today

It's Election Day in Canada's first pandemic election.

Party leaders have been campaigning across New Brunswick for the past four weeks. And now, it's up to voters to decide who will lead the province through the pandemic.

Here's what you can expect when you head out to vote.

What to bring

Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections New Brunswick says it's recommended but not mandatory that you wear a mask while voting. If you forget to bring a mask, Elections NB will have extra masks on hand.

"Most people are coming wearing their own masks," he said, referring to advance polls and special ballot voters.

Bring your voter identification cards if you've voted in prior elections. It's a white card Elections NB sends in the mail prior to Election Day and includes your name and a barcode. This allows Elections NB to identify you. The information card will also tell you your polling station.

If you have voted in the past, you do not need to bring a piece of identification. A poll worker will simply ask you to state your name and address.

But if you're a first-time voter, or you don't have your voter identification card, bring a piece of identification that includes your name, signature and address, such as a driver's licence.

The rest of the process will be different in spots, but it hasn't changed too drastically, Harpelle said.

How the process works

Outside, you and other voters will need to line up by the yellow markings. Then you will be asked by a staff member outside to sanitize your hands.

Inside, staff with Elections New Brunswick will be sitting at separate tables to identify voters. The table you visit will depend on whether you are a first-time voter or not.

You will be given a voting token that consists of your Election ID, which will be traded in for a ballot with the list of candidates in each riding. You will be able to vote behind the election screen. Once finished, you can deposit your ballot.

Some polling stations will be able to let voters exit the building from a separate door, while at others, they will need to exit the same door they came in.

When to vote

Throughout election day, electors allowed inside a voting location at any time will be limited. The number of people inside a polling station will vary and depend on the size of the building.

Harpelle said you shouldn't be discouraged if there is a long line of people outside a polling station.

"There may be people queued up, but the line moves quickly."

Voters can head to the polls between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Electors can also vote at a returning office between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the Elections New Brunswick website, voting at a returning office is a slower process than voting at a polling station.

"Electors should expect longer wait times if they choose to use this option," the website said.

Harpelle is advising people to vote outside peak hours.

"After work and after supper tends to be a big surge," he said.

In the 2018 provincial election, close to 88,000 people voted in advance polls. This year, more than 133,000 people voted in the advance polls — a 44,000 increase.

"We've taken them out of the lineup from Monday, so that's good," he said.

You must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old.

Safety first

Harpelle said voters will be encouraged to keep a physical distance of two metres or six feet during the election procession.

Elections NB staff are required to wear a mask or face shield during interactions with the public.

Additional staff have been hired to clean high-contact areas at every voting location.

"We ask people to be patient," Harpelle said.