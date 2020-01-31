New Brunswick's health-care system is slowly starting to crumble under pressures from a nursing shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic, says the president of the province's nurses union.

Paula Doucet said the province needs to slow down or amalgamate health-care services for a period of time, with the exception of emergency services, and look at the human resources available in the system.

"This is an exceptional time we are living in right now," Doucet said on Information Morning Fredericton.

"So I'm not saying every change you're going to make today is forever. But I think we need to address the issue right now."

In some instances, Doucet said nurses are working up to 36-hour shifts over the past 14 months.

"You can't keep doing that to human beings," she said. "They just can't keep going at the pace they're going."

New Brunswick had a nursing shortage before the pandemic hit a year ago. But Doucet also said the pressure from COVID-19 have forced more nurses to take time off for stress leave.

She said there are at least 700 vacant nursing positions across the province now.

"There's nobody to call upon. … they're exhausted."

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton is at around 90 per cent capacity for patients. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

In her 25 years on the job, Doucet said, she has never seen a nursing situation like this.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton and the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent have been limiting hospital admissions for almost a month.

Earlier this week, Dr. Martin Robichaud, Vitalité Health Network's medical director for the Beauséjour region, said the Moncton hospital is struggling because of a significant lack of nurses.

"It's not easy because it's an international problem," he said. "We're talking six million vacant positions worldwide and that is expected to grow to 18 million in 2030. So it's not going to get better."

Robichaud said many nurses are retiring, while others have left for jobs in the private sector or outside the province.

In 2019, the Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network reported a need for an additional 520 registered nurses a year for the next five years.

Although Vitalité is trying to recruit more nurses, he said hospitals across the province are also dealing with a similar shortage.

Doucet said Premier Blaine Higgs, the ministers of health and social development, and the two health authorities to discuss better working conditions for nurses.

"We're one accident away from our system crumbling, and that's the truth," she said.

"I'm not fear mongering. I'm being very realistic when I say, 'we have some facilities that are in dire, dire straights.'"

City closes Fredericton skate park

The City of Fredericton has closed its downtown skate park for five days because people haven't been following COVID-19 restrictions.

The all-wheel sports plaza opened in December and has been drawing large crowds to the St. Anne's Point Drive area.

David Seabrook, director of recreation, tourism and community engagement for the city, said many park users are not physically distancing or wearing masks when they're not skating.

"We need people to adhere to the province's COVID-19 regulations so we decided to close it for a five-day period, effectively to send a message and reset the clock and get everyone to recognize these regulations are not options," he said.

Fredericton's new skate park closed Wednesday and will reopen Monday because too many people using the facility weren't physically distancing or wearing face masks. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The park closed on Wednesday and will reopen again Monday.

The city's parks and trees department has installed a temporary fence around the park.

Seabrook said the city has reminded park users about physical distancing and the use of masks over social media. Staff were also going on site to distribute masks and remind people of the COVID-19 protocols. Seabrook said city officials also spoke directly with people in the skateboard community.

"While that all had some limited impact, we were still seeing quite a bit of ... particularly young people gathering in groups without masks and without social distancing," he said.

"We felt it was time to bring the situation under control."

As the weather gets warmer, Seabrook expects crowds to get even larger.

He said an experienced skateboard supervisor will be on site to enforce COVID-19 regulations and showing people how to use the park.

That person will be there on evenings and weekends to restrict access if more than 50 people are showing up at the skate park.

Seabrook said he's hopeful the recent closure will send a message to skate park users early on in the season.

122 active cases

Public Health announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, half of them in the Fredericton region.

There are now 122 active cases in the province.

Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

The eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday put the provincial total of active cases at 122. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 1,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,731 recoveries and 36 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 286,698 tests have been conducted, including 1,225 on Tuesday.

Possible public exposures

Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Fredericton region:

April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon - YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - Save Easy Independent Grocer (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 23 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 22 and April 23 - Jolly Farmer (56 Crabbe Rd., Northampton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. - Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

April 19 to April 22 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Moncton region:

April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John region:

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Edmundston region:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights:

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

– Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m.

– Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: