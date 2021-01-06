N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 17 new cases reported Tuesday, 2 deaths at nursing home

New Brunswick is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19, another record high number of active cases and the deaths of two residents at a Saint John nursing home.

Both were residents of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall. Their deaths bring the province's COVID-related death toll to 11.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, extended their condolences to the families of the victims on Tuesday.

Higgs said he and his wife, Marcia, were saddened by the deaths. "On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends," he said in a statement.

Russell echoed the Premier's message: "I join New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of these two people. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

There are currently 219 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

The 17 new COVID-19 cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, four cases

an individual 30 to 39

two people 50 to 59

an individual 60 to 69

Saint John region, Zone 2, four cases

an individual 19 or under

an individual 60 to 69

an individual 80 to 89

an individual 90 or over

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases

an individual 19 or under

an individual 30 to 39

an individual 40 to 49

an individual 50 to 59

Edmundston region, Zone 4, four cases

an individual 19 or under

an individual 40 to 49

an individual 50 to 59; and

an individual 60- to 69

Campbellton region, Zone 5, one case

an individual 50 to 59.

All of these people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 817 and 586 people have recovered. The death of one person who had COVID-19 was not related to the disease and is not included in the 11 deaths recorded so far.

The number of active cases has climbed to 219, outstripping Monday's new high of 204 active cases.

As of Tuesday, 164,885 tests have been conducted, including 1,329 since Monday's report.

An employee at a Real Atlantic Superstore in Edmundston has tested positive for COVID-19. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

Positive case confirmed at Edmundston grocery store

An employee at a Real Atlantic Superstore in Edmundston has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw confirmed on its website Monday that there is a positive case at its Superstore on Victoria Street and said the employee last worked on Jan. 6.

Loblaw and the manager of the Edmundston store would not provide any details about the store's response.

New Brunswick Public Health would not say Tuesday what it advised the store to do in response to the case.

The Edmundston region has 25 active cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 50 cases since the pandemic began.

In Moncton, a restaurant has closed after a confirmed case of the respiratory virus.

Gusto Italian Grill & Bar made a post on Facebook about a staff member who has tested positive. The restaurant is closed while other employees are tested and the space is disinfected.

"Out of an absolute abundance of caution and a commitment to the health & safety of our guests and team members we have decided to close and to deep clean and disinfect before we re-open as well as have all staff and managers tested for Covid -19 as public health directs."

‘Open your eyes, turn on the news,' Cardy tells New Brunswickers who don’t take COVID-19 seriously CBC News New Brunswick Video 1:58 Education Minister Dominic Cardy chastises ’a few’ New Brunswickers who don't take COVID-19 seriously. 1:58

Exposure notifications

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Jan. 6 – AirCanada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m.

– AirCanada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Gusto Italian Grill & Bar, 130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bo Diddley's Lounge , 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

, 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton) Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Walmart , 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m

, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m Walmart , 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 4 Jagoe St., Atholville, on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Moncton Squash Club , 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 71 Essex St., on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: