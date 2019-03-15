N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Most restrictions lifted at STU and UNB's Fredericton campus

Two universities in Fredericton are reopening more than a week after they moved to essential services only in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a residence.

Faculty, staff and students at St. Thomas University and the adjacent University of New Brunswick campus can now go on campus as long as they follow relevant operational guidelines.

"COVID is difficult," said Paul Mazerolle, president of the University of New Brunswick. "The uncertainty creates concern and we're not through this."

Student living at Magee House, including some with families, will continue living under lockdown as Public Health deals with the outbreak at the residence. The variant first reported in India has been identified in this outbreak.

Monday marks day nine of lockdown, and a third round of mass testing was scheduled for residents over the weekend. So far, Public Health has identified 12 cases of the virus at Magee House, the apartment-style residence designed for mature students.

Alex Hill-Stosky, who lives with his family in Magee House, said many people in the building are either anxious or angry because of the lockdown.

"A lot of people feel we are test subjects rather than people," said the engineering student.

Residents of Magee House at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton are in quarantine after at least 12 people tested positive for COVID-19. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Mazerolle said he understands people are concerned and worried about their personal freedoms, but it's important to limit the spread of the virus.

"To minimize the potential spread, unfortunately people's movements need to be restricted for a limited period of time. … If we didn't restrict movement, we could be in a much worse situation."

Students have also expressed concerns over the residence's ventilation system. Mazerolle said the ventilation system has been checked twice and deemed safe by engineers with Public Health and the Department of Environment.

Mazerolle said the risk is minimal, the ventilation experts who checked it out included some from Public Health.

"From what I've been told by the experts, there's no evidence to suggest that the ventilation system is putting people at risk for COVID-19.

Mazerolle expects Magee House to reopen on May 8.

"We're looking forward to this coming to an end," he said.

George Street Middle School reopens

George Street Middle School in Fredericton reopened Monday, six days after students, staff and their families were urged by Public Health to self-isolate last week following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents on Sunday, Public Health said students and staff can return to school, and their families can return to work, with the exception of those who have been told by Public Health to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School in Fredericton last week. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"Custodial services have been through the school disinfecting high touch areas," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

"Everyone who has not been identified as a close contact should feel confident to return to normal activities."

The George Street and UNB cases are linked, Public Health said earlier.

137 active cases

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There is a total of 137 active cases in the province, with five people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,939 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started just over a year ago. There have been 1,765 recoveries.

Public Health has conducted 294,483 tests, including 3,123 tests on Saturday.

Possible exposures

Moncton region:

April 29 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Papa John's Pizza (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

April 29 between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart Pizza (320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton)

Saint John region:

April 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

April 26 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Save Easy (232 Water St., Saint Andrews)

April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Birch Grove Restaurant (34 Brunswick St., St. George)

April 20 between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Dr. Michael Murphy's Office (6 Queen St. W., St. Stephen)

Fredericton region:

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and April 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Winners (9 Riocan Ave.)

April 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – Pizza Hut (1180 Smythe St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Petsmart (1124 Prospect St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Charm Diamond Centres (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – La Senza (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

April 23 and April 22 – Radisson Kingswood Hotel & Suites (41 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Unplugged (418 Queen St., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Bed Bath & Beyond (15 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 21 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – Old Navy (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 21 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – Chapters (Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moffitts Convenience (1879 Rte. 3, Harvey Station)

April 22 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Snooty Fox (66 Regent St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and April 22 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – HomeSense, (18 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)

April 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Save Easy Independent Grocer (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 23 – Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 22 and April 23 – Jolly Farmer (56 Crabbe Rd., Northampton)

April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon – YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. – Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

From April 19 to April 22 – Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Edmundston region:

May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Legresley Esso (15 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

May 1 between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Rossy (344 Canada Rd. Unit K, Saint-Quentin)

May 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. - Ameublement Milix (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Boutique du Dollar 12345 (116A Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

April 29 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Familiprix (116A Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

May 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., April 29 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., April 28 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

April 28 between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

April 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – St. Patrick Church (2154, Rte. 130, Grand Falls)

April 27 between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., April 28 between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., April 26 between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Hill Top Motel & Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 28 between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. – Irving Big Stop (121 Route 255, Grand Falls)

April 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and on April 26 between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Walmart, (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital

April 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Blue's Printing Shop, (182 Portage St., Grand Falls)

April 26 between noon and 12:15 p.m. – St-Onge Industrial Supplies (Belanger St., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and April 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland Grand Falls (535 Everard H. Daigle, Grand Falls)

April 26 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and April 25 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Toner Home Hardware (445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

April 26 between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

Flight exposures:

April 28 - Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 1:05 a.m.

April 29 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:24 a.m.

April 29 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:24 a.m.

April 24 - Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 9:04 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 12:52 a.m. April 22 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:27 a.m.

April 22 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:27 a.m.

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: