N.B. COVID-19 roundup: UNB Fredericton returns to essential services for 72 hours

The University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus has returned to essential services for 72 hours and campus access will be prohibited because of an unspecified number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision comes under the direction of Public Health, after UNB confirmed Sunday that the campus had cases.

The university did not say how many people tested positive for the disease but said they were at Magee House, a student residence.

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday, including a person in their 20s in the Fredericton region described as a contact of a previous case. Eight New Brunswick cases announced on Saturday included three in the Frederiction region, which now has 10 active cases.

In an email Sunday to the campus community, the university said it would be scaling down operations to "only those essential to the delivery of courses by alternative methods and business continuity processes on UNB Fredericton campus."

Students living in residence are not permitted to leave campus for any reason, including returning to their homes, unless otherwise directed by Public Health.

"This closure will provide New Brunswick Public Health and UNB the opportunity to properly assess the current COVID-19 situation on our campus," Paul Mazerolle, president and vice-chancellor of the University of New Brunswick said in the email.

UNB said Public Health will contact anyone who is considered a close contact and provide further direction.

"We understand that this is a difficult and confusing time for all," Mazerolle said. "It is important for us to come together as a community and demonstrate patience and understanding.

"This is an extraordinary situation and we will need to work together to navigate the next few days.

Testing can be arranged by contacting COVID test online or by calling Telecare 811 to make an appointment at your nearest screening centre. UNB community members who are asymptomatic can also arrange to be tested.

There are 130 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

New possible public exposure

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new possible exposures to COVID-19 in the Fredericton and Woodstock areas:

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

People who were at this location are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: