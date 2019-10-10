N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Atlantic bubble could be delayed, says Higgs

The reopening of the Atlantic Bubble could be delayed, Premier Blaine Higgs said at a news briefing this morning that wasn't related to COVID-19.

The bubble, which would have opened up inter-travel between Canada's four Atlantic provinces, was expected to reopen on April. 19.

Higgs's announcement comes after Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said at a news briefing that this month's Atlantic Bubble is looking "precarious."

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said he is leaning toward pushing the change to May.

Travellers from New Brunswick will once again have to self-isolate for 14 days when they enter Nova Scotia.

The change will take effect at 8 a.m. on April 15, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Rankin also said the bubble is "unlikely" to open April 19.

No final decision has been made by the Atlantic premiers, but the growing number of cases of COVID-19, and in particular variants, is concerning across the country.

Higgs said that on Tuesday night, ,the premiers will be discussing the reopening of the Atlantic bubble.

Cardy apologizes for last-minute decision to halt in-person classes

New Brunswick's education minister says he's pleased with Public Health's decision to halt the return to full-time classes for high school students, despite the short notice.

Public Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced the delay Saturday afternoon — just two days before daily, in-person classes were to resume. She said the decision was made as a precaution.

"We've got to protect the health and safety of students and staff," Education Minister Dominic Cardy said Tuesday.

He apologized for the last-minute change of plans, which caught teachers, staff and parents by surprise. The decision was also a difficult one for government officials to make, he said.

"Having a last-minute change like this, even if I think it was absolutely the right thing to do, having it happen at the last minute causes a lot of stress."

He said the decision was reversed because the all-party COVID cabinet committee was concerned about COVID-19 case numbers going up in northwestern New Brunswick, and hundreds of thousands of students and staff who could become vulnerable to the variant first reported in the United Kingdom but now in the province.

"The decision making around these tables is always complicated and you're always trying to balance hundreds of different pieces of information," he said.

Cardy said he couldn't provide specific details about the decision to postpone classes in cabinet and the all-party COVID cabinet committee, citing confidentiality concerns.

"I can say I am really happy we are sticking with the blended system at least for a few more weeks," he said.

Last week Cardy received a message on Twitter, asking why high schools were opening on Monday, given the COVID-19 situation. He responded by saying it was a strong recommendation by Public Health to resume classes.

"Please contact them to share your concerns. I have," he said.

So relieved that high schools across NB will not return to pre-COVID operations on Monday.<br><br>A decision on ending blended learning will be made the week of April 24.<br><br>My thanks as always to the teachers and all staff, and the students and their families, for their patience. —@DominicCardy

On Tuesday, Cardy told Information Morning Fredericton, said he couldn't share what he was discussing with Public Health.

He did say, Public Health previously felt the province was in a situation to return to classes full time, and there were concerns about the impact on students' mental under the current, alternating-days arrangement. Some students are not having a positive educational experience.

"It's always a balance from Public Health's side and anyone else's side," he said.

Cardy said the decision for high school students to return to in-person classes full time will be made the last week of April.

NB Twitter, if you’re paying attention to Ontario, you know the dire straits they’re in. Variants are no joke. <a href="https://twitter.com/DFisman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DFisman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imgrund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imgrund</a> I’d love your take on this. Any opinion on whether NB should continue with reduced HS class sizes or return to 100% capacity next Monday? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbed</a> <a href="https://t.co/UZKMQlE5oZ">https://t.co/UZKMQlE5oZ</a> —@NinjaBellFencer

"The best thing to do was to leave high schools alone for at least a few more weeks," he said.

Cardy wouldn't say whether he favoured students staying home for the remainder of the school year, but he expected ashift back to full-time classes would be a challenge.

"I'm very comfortable that students are at home and very happy that that extra layer of risk hasn't been added to the province's efforts to fight back against COVID."

A 'new era' of COVID-19

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said residents need to prepare for a new era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been an uptick of the UK variant confirmed across New Brunswick and the province announced two new cases of the South African variant in the Saint John region on Monday.

Since two cases were properly self-isolating, Russell is hopeful those particular cases won't spread.

Because of the variants, Russell said contact tracing will be 72 hours in advance of a person showing symptoms of COVID-19 instead of 48 hours.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy apologized for the last-minute decision to postpone in-person classes this week. But he said the decision was made to protect the thousands of students against the respiratory disease. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

"We really need people to get tested even if you have really mild symptoms."

Variants increase in translatability, severe symptoms, reinfections and mortality.

"You can pretty much lump them all together," she said. "They're all very concerning."

Although vaccines aren't 100 per cent effect, she said it's important for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent more hospitalizations.

More people in their 20s,30s and 40s are getting the variant.

Right now, Russell said the province can absorb more COVID-19 patients, but Public Health is trying to avoid that as much as possible.

"Just that heightened worry on a constant basis is very draining," she said.

10 new cases reported Monday

Ten new cases were reported Monday, affecting two zones in New Brunswick. The presence of the variant first detected in South Africa was also confirmed.

The number of confirmed COVID cases during the pandemic is 1,732. Since Sunday, 13 people had recovered for a total of 1,553 recoveries.

There have been 33 deaths

There are currently 145 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

The number of active cases is 145. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit.

A total of 268,096 tests have been conducted, including 737 since Sunday's report.

The number of people who've received at least one dose of a vaccine is 136,494 — more than 20 per cent of those eligible. These doses include 625 administered since Sunday, according to the province's dashboard published Monday afternoon.

More possible exposures

Edmundston area:

April 9 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 8 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., April 7 between 6:30 a.m and 7:00 a.m., and April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Tim Hortons (262 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between after 6:00 p.m., April 6 after 6:00 p.m. – Epicerie Chez ti-Marc (256 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – NB Liquor, (575 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – Jean Coutu (177 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Subway (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 26 to April 8 – Napa Auto Parts - (260 Canada St., Edmundston)

March 20 to April 9, Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 5 at 11 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 1 – Royal Bank (48 Saint-François St., Edmundston)

March 31 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Moncton region:

April 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – COSTCO Wholesale customer service (140 Granite Drive, Moncton)

April 6 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – YMCA Vaughan Harvey, (30 War Veterans Ave., Moncton)

April 4 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moncton Wesleyan Church (945 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

April 3 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Kelseys Original Roadhouse (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

April 1 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., April 3 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 8 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Fredericton region:

March 31 – Murray's Irving Big Stop (198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley)

Saint John region:

April 9 between 2:10 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., GAP Factory East Point, (15 Fashion Dr., Saint John)

April 9 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John April 1 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – YMCA of Greater Saint John (191 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

