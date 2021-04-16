N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 9 new cases, 2 false positives identified

New Brunswick recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, six of them in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has two new cases, while the Saint John region, Zone 2, has one.

The total number of active cases is 141.

Twenty people are in hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

Public Health has revised the total number of confirmed cases. Two previously reported cases in Zone 4 have been removed from the list due to false positive results, according to a news release.

"The lab is working to determine the cause," it said.

The nine new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1: two

An individual 20-29. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

An individual 30-39. This case is travel-related.

Saint John region, Zone 2: one

An individual 80-89. This case is travel-related.

Edmundston region, Zone 4: six

Three people 19 and under.

An individual 30-39.

Two people 50-59.

Four are these cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and two are under investigation.

New Brunswick has had 1,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 33 COVID-related deaths and 1,592 recoveries.

A total of 273,193 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,382 on Thursday.

New possible exposure

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Subway at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd. on Friday, April 9, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights on April 2:

Air Canada Flight 396 from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:10 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8898 from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:35 a.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

April 8 between 4:45 and 5:30 p.m. – COSTCO Wholesale customer service (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

April 6 between 5 and 8 p.m. – YMCA Vaughan Harvey, (30 War Veterans Ave., Moncton)

April 4 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Moncton Wesleyan Church (945 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

April 3 between 8:00 and 9:30 p.m. – Kelseys Original Roadhouse (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

April 1 between 12 and 1 p.m., April 3 between 1 and 1:30 p.m., April 6 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., April 8 between 2 and 4 p.m. – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

March 29 and April 1, Guardian Drugs-Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Rte. 774, Unit 2, Welshpool, Campobello Island)

March 31, Service New Brunswick (73 Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen)

March 31, Giant Tiger (210 King St., St. Stephen)

March 31, Kent Building Supplies (188 King St., St. Stephen)

March 31, Carman's Diner (164 King St., St. Stephen)

April 9 between 2:10 and 2:40 p.m., GAP Factory East Point, (15 Fashion Dr., Saint John)

April 9 between 5 and 6 p.m. – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 12 and 1 p.m., – McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John

April 8 between 1:15 and 2 p.m. – Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John April 1 between 6 and 7:30 p.m. – YMCA of Greater Saint John (191 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

March 31 – Murray's Irving Big Stop (198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

April 10, between 11 a.m. and noon, Staples, 11 Centre Madawaska Blvd.

April 10, between noon and 1 p.m., Walmart, 805 Victoria St.

April 7, 8 and 9, Canada Post (4 Grondin St., Edmundston)

April 8 and 9 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Fenêtre Unique (130 Rivière à la Truite Rd., Edmundston)

April 8 and 9, National Bank, (111 de l'Église St., Edmundston)

April 9 between 12:00 and 1:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 8 between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., April 7 between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., and April 6 between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. – Tim Hortons (262 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 after 6:00 p.m., April 6 after 6:00 p.m. – Epicerie Chez ti-Marc (256 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and April 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – NB Liquor, (575 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. – Jean Coutu (177 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Subway (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 7 between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 6 between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 26 to April 8 – Napa Auto Parts - (260 Canada St., Edmundston)

March 20 to April 9, Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

April 5 at 11 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

April 1 – Royal Bank (48 Saint-François St., Edmundston)

March 31 between 12 and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 30 between 12 and 4:30 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: