N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Pharmacists see boost in people getting vaccines

New Brunswick pharmacists have seen a jump in residents getting their COVID-19 shots before new regulations went into effect requiring proof of full vaccination at many places for anyone 12 or older starting today.

Over the weekend Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association, said 2,600 people went to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The weekend before that, there were about 1,500 people.

"Obviously, it would seem this policy is working," he said.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the new regulations last week during a COVID-19 news briefing.

The Monday before the announcement, pharmacists saw 437 COVID vaccines. The Thursday after the announcement, pharmacists saw just over 1,500 people get their vaccines.

"That's more than triple the number they had seen on the Monday," he said.

N.B. premier announces requirement for vaccination proof 4:29 Premier Blaine Higgs says anyone over the age of 12 must soon show proof of vaccines to enter non-essential businesses in New Brunswick. 4:29

But the mood is a lot different from when vaccines were first available to New Brunswick residents. Early on, people were crying, bumping elbows with pharmacists and taking selfies when they got their shots.

Now, some people are coming in complaining "their employer made it a mandate to get a vaccine" or they heard about the new regulations.

This can be wearing on staff, Reid said, and he wants to remind everyone that they should not take their frustration out on people who work in pharmacies.

"Pharmacists are ready and they're prepared," he said.

He said pharmacists are seeing people of all ages come to get their shot and they shouldn't worry about a lack of supply.

"There's more than enough for everyone."

This past weekend, New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association executive director Jake Reid, said 2,600 people received a COVID-19 shot. (Submitted by the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association)

Starting today, people aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination and government identification to access most non-essential businesses, services and events, and masking will be mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

Places where proof of vaccination will be required include:

Indoor festivals, performing arts and sporting events

Indoor and outdoor dining and drinking at restaurants, pubs and bars

Movie theatres, nightclubs, amusement centres, pool halls, bowling alleys and casinos

Gyms, indoor pools and indoor recreation facilities

Indoor group exercise facilities

Indoor organized gatherings, including weddings, funerals, parties (excluding parties in a private dwelling), conferences and workshops

Indoor organized group recreational sports, classes and activities.

Visiting a long-term care facility

Acceptable proof includes a MyHealthNB record, an immunization record from a regional health authority clinic, pharmacy or Public Health, a photo or copy of an immunization record, or proof of vaccination from another jurisdiction.

Government-issued ID may include a driver's licence, birth certificate and medicare card.

Any individual or business that fails to follow the new regulations may be subject to fines ranging between $172.50 and $772.50.

65 new cases announced

Sixty-five new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday, which are spread across every one of the seven health zones. This put the province's active case count at 509.

The number of people in hospital and in intensive care have both risen by one to 24 and 15 respectively. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized, according to a news release from Public Health.

A total of 77.9 per cent per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, up from 77.8 per cent on Monday, while 86.6 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 86.5.

New Brunswick has had 3,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,943 recoveries so far and 48 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 440,909 tests have been conducted to date, including 3,126 on Monday.

Latest public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks. They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing (1335 Main St., Moncton)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)

(800 St. Marys St., Fredericton) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(459 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing (1335 Main St., Moncton)

(1335 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 9 p.m. and midnight – Daquiri Smokehouse (3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche)

(3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pirate de la Mer (10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche)

(10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 1:30 p.m. and midnight – P'tit Pub du Tchè (40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche)

(40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (80 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(80 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

(488 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (138 Main St., Sussex)

(138 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Dollarama (286 Main St., Sussex)

(286 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and noon – Starbucks (15 Depot Ct., Saint John)

(15 Depot Ct., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Starbucks (641 Harding St., Saint John)

(641 Harding St., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Starbucks (30 Lacey St., Rothesay)

(30 Lacey St., Rothesay) Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(101 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept.12 between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calvary Tabernacle (12 Legion St., Perth-Andover)

(12 Legion St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 12 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 10 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Acorn Restaurant (10 Route 635, Lake George)

(10 Route 635, Lake George) Sept. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Jimmy Flynn concert Capital Exhibit Centre (361 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(361 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Turning Point Pentecostal Church (2031 Route 3, Harvey)

(2031 Route 3, Harvey) Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince William)

(5804 Route 102, Prince William) Sept. 7 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Opening Service (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Dinner (128 River St., Fredericton)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

(208 Main St., Grand Falls) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

(35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(75 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

(42 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

(384 Dover St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

(68 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 12 and 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Cast & Crew (588 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(588 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. – Pur & Simple (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(869 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Jungle Jim's Restaurant (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.