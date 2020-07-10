N.B. photographers submit photos for national COVID-19 portrait

Once the Atlantic travel bubble was announced, Darren Calabrese took a pause from teaching his eldest daughter to read chapter books and went straight to work.

The freelance photographer was asked by the Globe and Mail to work on a piece about how border towns were impacted by the closure. He photographed three young men jumping off a bridge into the river in Tidnish, a community in Nova Scotia that borders with New Brunswick.

"They were younger so they had certainly said they had crossed illegally a number of times and said they were trying not to let it affect their lives a whole lot," said Calabrese, who is based in Halifax but covers stories all across Atlantic Canada.

With the border closed, the young men still made a point to visit friends on the other side of the border and shop for car parts "creatively."

It wasn't until later, when Calabrese was looking at Google Maps, that he realized the Tidnish River runs directly through New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"They were actually jumping into the other province."

A portrait of Canada and COVID-19

This photo was taken by George Pimentel, a Toronto-based photographer, which inspired him to start an online portrait about how Canadians are dealing with COVID-19. (George /Submitted)

His photo has also been featured online via the Canada Covid Portrait.

The Instagram page, which has been running for six weeks, features dozens of photos from Canadians experiencing the pandemic through a different lens.

"People are just having a connection through their stories, through a period in history," said Sara Angel, co-founder of the Canada Covid Portrait.

David Champagne took this photo for the online portrait during an anti-racism demonstration in Moncton. (David Champagne/Instagram)

The goal is to show future generations how issues like politics and poverty were viewed during the COVID-19 pandemic or how people celebrated events like graduation or observed religion.

The idea came about after co-founder George Pimentel, a Toronto-based photographer, posted a photograph of his father outside a car window when COVID-19 first started.

A couple in Ontario look at their newborn grandchild using binoculars through a window. (Instagram)

Angel noticed nothing was being done in Canada to document the story of COVID-19 in online photos.

So she contacted Pimentel to start an Instagram page and a website to solicit content of how Canadians are living with the pandemic.

Zoe Stradeski, 18, started creating chalk murals during the COVID-19 pandemic. She made this one outside the legislature in Regina, Sask. after George Floyd's death. (Zachari Logan/Instagram)

They have been posting to the Instagram page two to three times a day and have just over 100 photographs.

Some of the photos featured include a shot of grandparents looking at their newborn grandchild with binoculars through a window, or a gay Sikh couple celebrating their wedding although only allowed a limited number of guests. There's one photo of a COVID-19 survivor returning home for the first time. Also featured is a picture of the anti-racism demonstration in Moncton from New Brunswick photographer, David Champagne.

More than 2,000 people have submitted photos. And once a week volunteers with the group decide which pictures to post.

Sometimes major news events unfold and the photo theme for a particular day shifts. She uses the example of a Black Lives Matter chalk mural that was drawn outside the legislature in Regina, Sask., following the death of George Floyd.

Eventually the website will expand and organizers hope to create a book with all the different images during the pandemic.

"We are living history right now and it deserves to be documented," she said.

Turmoil behind the camera

Calabrese faced his own series of struggles throughout the pandemic.

He can still see his wife standing in the kitchen crying, as he left to take photos of an active shooter in Nova Scotia this spring.

Calabrese left his wife who was showing symptoms for COVID-19, to take photos of an active shooter in Nova Scotia this past spring. (Darren Calabrese/Submitted)

She begged him not to leave.

"It was a terrible moment, it was awful. I can't even understand why I went, but I did," he said.

That weekend Calabrese's wife Tammy, a nurse, was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and was self-isolating in the attic to prevent any possible spread to her husband and two daughters Harriet, seven, and June, four.

During the pandemic, Calabrese said he wanted to make a point of taking more photos of his daughters. (Darren Calabrese/Submitted)

Immediately, Calabrese left his home to photograph the active shooter for the Globe and Mail. The man killed 22 people while driving an RCMP cruiser and dressed in police attire.

Although his wife's test came back negative, he still questions why he left the house that Sunday morning.

"I felt really selfish to put my wife through that."

A longing for home

Calabrese, who is originally from the Grand Lake area, also wasn't able to work because someone needed to stay home and care for their two daughters. And like many others, he was prohibited to cross into New Brunswick for work or to see family.

During the pandemic, Calabrese put work on hold to stay home and care for his two daughters, Harriet and June. June is pictured in this photo. (Darren Calabrese/Submitted)

"We felt really far away," he said, while visiting his New Brunswick childhood home this past week.

"This has meant just about everything being able to get here."