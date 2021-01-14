The Edmundston region, Zone 4, will go into a full lockdown Saturday at midnight amid climbing case numbers and a series of outbreaks.

The evolution of the pandemic is "extremely worrying" in this area of ​​northwestern New Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Russell said at a live-streamed COVID-19 update Friday.

Cases have been reported in schools, workplaces and residences for the elderly, and the region has the highest number of active cases in the province.

"We really can't let this go on," Russell said.

The lockdown will be in effect for 14 days and will be reassessed every seven days. Schools will close, with no unnecessary travel in and out of the region.

Zones 1, 2 and 3 will remain in the red level, and Zones 5, 6 and 7 will remain in the orange level.

How the Zone 4 lockdown will work

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, speaking at the Friday update on COVID-19, provided these details of the rules for the lockdown in the Edmundston region:

All kindergarten-to-Grade 12 schools will close. Online learning only.

Service New Brunswick offices will close.

Only essential services can stay open.

A wage top-up of $3 an hour will be available to early childhood educators who work during lockdown.

Regulated health care professionals can stay open but provide virtual services where possible.

Grocery stores, NB Liquor stores and Cannabis NB stores will remain open.

Indoor gathering, including religious gatherings, must be virtual only.

Funerals will be limited to a single-household bubble.

Public spaces, including rinks and ski hills, will close.

Outdoor activities with household bubble will be allowed.

ATV and snowmobile trails will close.

Restaurants, salons, farmers markets will close. Drive-thru and takeout only.

Veterinary clinics can stay open with curbside animal dropoff.

Libraries will remain open to allow internet access.

People will be encouraged to work at home if possible.

Lottery tickets will be available online only.

Evictions will be banned until 10 days after lockdown ends.

A complete list of businesses that are allowed to operate will be posted on the provincial government's gnb.ca website.

30 new cases, including one in Miramichi region

There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, Russell said, including one case in the Miramichi region, the first confirmed case in that region since Boxing Day.

The cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

eight cases

Saint John region, Zone 2:

one case

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

one case

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

19 cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

one case

Two cases in Nova Scotia found to be variants of virus

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed Friday that two previous cases of COVID-19 were found to be variants of the virus.

McNeil told a news briefing the province also detected two variants of the virus in cases previously reported in December.

He said the two cases were related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and self-isolated as required. After further testing, one was found to have had the U.K. variant of COVID-19, while the other had the South African variant.

Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy of the People's Alliance says too many people from other regions are travelling into the Miramichi area. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

MLA wants province to crack down on travelling between zones

Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy is calling on the province to crack down on residents who continue to travel from one health zone to another at a time when non-essential travel is discouraged or against the rules.

Conroy said the Miramichi region, which is in the orange phase of recovery, has seen a lot of people from health zones that are in the red phase. She suggested these travellers were visiting Miramichi because it's safer.

"People are still travelling region to region," Conroy, of the People's Alliance, said on Information Morning Fredericton.

Under Public Health guidelines, necessary travel is only recommended between orange zones or between red zones but not between red and orange zones.

Conroy said she has heard of people from the Moncton region visiting stores in the Miramichi area, and she's asked her constituents to report such sightings. It wasn't clear how a Miramichi resident can know someone is from Moncton.

But she said residents in other zones need to follow the rules and should face consequences if they don't.

"That's completely not acceptable."

At the same time she's concerned about visitors from red zones, Conroy is pushing the province to ease restrictions and allow Zone 7 to move back to yellow phase so residents can expand their bubbles.

Until Friday, there had been no active cases of COVID-19 in the Miramichi region since Dec. 26. One case was reported on Friday.

Conroy said the heavy restrictions are taking a toll on people, particularly on their mental health.

"We should be able to see our family and be able to relax the rules around our loved ones a little bit."

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Conroy had some legitimate points, but stressed that everyone is at risk of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, regardless of their health zone.

"Caution is there for everyone to know they are vulnerable as their neighbours."

Public Safety has increased enforcement inspections across the province.

"We're trying very hard to let people know, zone-to-zone transmission is real."

Members of all-party cabinet committee don't always see eye to eye

New Brunswick's all-party COVID cabinet committee is still intact, but opposition members say their support has its limits.

Earlier this week, People's Alliance leader Kris Austin spoke out in frustration after the government suddenly changed the rules of the red phase of recovery and kept schools open if they didn't have any cases.

Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said Friday that he'll support decisions based on advice given by New Brunswick Public Health.

But Melanson said he's not on the committee to support Premier Blaine Higgs or the Progressive Conservative government.

"We need to do everything we can as political leaders, for people to be in a position to be in the safest possible circumstance," Melanson said during an Information Morning interview with some members of the all-party cabinet.

Green Party Leader David Coon said the committee, which was established early in the pandemic, is a great way to include a range of perspectives in decision-making, but he shared Austin's concerns about recent conflicting messages.

Coon said the province could have done a better job preparing residents for the new version of the red phase.

"Lots of people are worried they're doing the wrong thing and don't want to make a mistake," Coon said. "That's what happens when rules change quickly without warning."

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard admits communication hasn't been perfect, but she blamed this on an evolving understanding of COVID-19 and how to manage it. Everyday, officials are learning something new, she said.

"This is about supporting the people of New Brunswick."

Public exposure warnings

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flight:

Jan. 3 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health has also issued the following potential COVID-19 exposure warnings:

Edmundston region:

Sparta Progression Gym, 113 44th Ave. D., on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 between 7 and 9 a.m.

Moncton region:

Goodlife Fitness Centre, 175 Ivan Rand Dr. E., on Jan. 13 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Moncton North After Hours Medical Clinic, 1633 Mountain Rd., on Jan. 14 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Jean Coutu Kim Levesque-Cote Pharmacy , 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

, 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parts for Trucks, 21 Powers Rd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 11, 12 and 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: