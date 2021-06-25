Anger, loneliness, strength: Lessons we learned about ourselves during the pandemic

COVID-19 has been a story of loss.

Lost friends, lost jobs, lost loved ones, lost time, lost opportunities.

Some had it far worse than others, but no one was unaffected by the pandemic and by the strict public health measures New Brunswick adopted to keep case numbers down.

Now as we emerge from the worst of the experience, we ask ourselves if we'll ever be the same again?

There are the broader societal impacts: a shifting economy, a changing workplace (Zoom calls, anyone?), new ways of classroom learning.

And there's what happened inside each of us. A change of perspective, a rethinking of what's important, a new outlook on life.

We asked seven New Brunswickers to tell us how COVID-19 made them think differently about life, and how they'll live life differently as a result of those reflections.

They talked about family, home, anger, confidence, anxiety, struggle and hope.